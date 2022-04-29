NFL Draft: Bengals take Michigan safety in first round

Cincinnati’s biggest needs were in the secondary, and safety is a concern with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell both not guaranteed beyond 2022.

Hill brings versatility as a safety/nickel and a blend of speed, explosiveness and strong coverage skills. He was Michigan’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, and he was a first-team all-Big Ten pick in 2021 filling the stat sheet as a 14-game starter. He recorded 70 tackles, 4.5 for loss, two interceptions and nine pass breakups.