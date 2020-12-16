National Signing Day: RedHawks sign highly touted 21-member class

The press release focused on statistics from junior seasons because of erratic senior seasons truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offensive line class includes two 6-8 recruits, Westerville Central’s Will Jados and Bridgeville, Pa. South Fayette’s Ryan O’Hair.

“You can never have enough big offensive linemen,” Martin said.

The counts at other positions are three each of wide receivers, defensive linemen and linebackers and one running back. Recruits from nine states comprise the class, led by five from Ohio, three each from Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Indiana, two each from Missouri and Michigan and one each from Illinois, North Carolina and Iowa.

Five of the recruits will be early enrollees able to participate in spring practice – 6-6, 300-pound offensive linemen Evan Azzara (Plum, Pa., Borough) and Kolby Borders (Lafayette, Ind., McCutcheon), 6-3, 233-pound defensive lineman Terran Hearn (Louisville, Ky., Ballard), 6-1, 185-pound wide receiver Matthew Reardon (Youngstown Ursuline) and 6-1, 185-pound defensive back Caleb Tubbs (Winton Woods). Hearn was a four-year starter. Tubbs, son of Winton Woods coach Andre Parker, blocked three field goal tries as a senior.

“Obviously, you have more of a high-end student if he graduates in three-plus years,” Martin said. “I’m always torn about this, because a lot of these kids play spring sports, but with all of the online stuff, this is the one year where it might make more sense.”

One highlight of this class is the versatility of Eli Blakely, who had 55 tackles and three interceptions as a 6-2, 200-pound junior defensive back as Louisville, Ky., DuPont Manual, but he also had 23 catches for 432 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. He was named first-team all-state.

Brett Coleman, a 6-3, 200-pound defensive back from Belfry, Ky., High, 6-1, 210-pound defensive back Dee Pierce (Chicago Phillips Academy), 6-1, 185-pound defensive back Jaymar Mundy (La Salle), 5-8, 185-pound running back Darez Snider (St. Louis DeSmet Jesuit) and 6-4, 195-pound wide receiver Jace Williams (Grand Rapids, Mich., Catholic Central) all played on state championship teams in their high school careers.

Martin felt confident that Miami filled its needs and didn’t fall short in any area or on any athlete. That might change if the NCAA approves a proposal to allow athletes to transfer from one school to another and play immediately instead of waiting a year.

“We covered our position needs,” Martin said. “We’re fine there. We have plenty of kids in this class. Sure, you want all the kids who went to Ohio State, but we want to get kids who want to go to Miami.

“The other piece is the NCAA coming in with this transfer rule. Everyone is bracing for it; 2021 is going to be a free-for-all. We have no idea what our roster is going to look like. It’s going to be very fluid.”