Name, image, likeness being considered for high school athletes in Ohio

OHSAA’s 817 member high school principals will vote electronically on the 14 proposals beginning May 1 and ending at 4 p.m. May 16. If approved, all items become effective Aug. 1 unless otherwise noted. A simple majority is needed to pass an item.

Eight high school state associations permit NIL in its regulations, according to Opendorse, a Nebraska-based NIL company that provides technology to the athlete endorsement industry.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) does not officially keep a list of state associations that permit or don’t permit NIL in their handbooks. However, plenty of state associations have formed opinions about how NIL may impact high school sports.

The NCAA adopted a name, image and likeness policy July 1, 2021, for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports.

The topic of NIL has been consistently discussed in NCAA sports in the past year and it has reportedly already impacted college football recruiting in the 2023 class.