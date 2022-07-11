Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber makes MLB All-Star team

Maybe this time Kyle Schwarber will play in the MLB All-Star Game.
Schwarber, of Middletown, was selected to his second All-Star Game Sunday, after he was selected last season, but didn’t play due to a hamstring injury.
The MLB All-Star Game will be played July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
Schwarber signed a four-year $79 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in March, and he carried the team for part of the first half of the season. The 29-year-old has 28 homers, the most in the National League, and two behind the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the Major League lead.
It’s unclear whether Schwarber will compete in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby. He finished second in the 2018 Derby.
His 28 homers are three behind Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt for the most by a Phillie before the All-Star break. The Phillies have six games before the break.
Schmidt, a Dayton native, finished the 1979 season with 45 homers. Ryan Howard owns the franchise record in a single season at 58, which he set in 2006.
Schwarber’s career high in homers is 38 back in 2019 with the Chicago Cubs, the team that drafted him out of Indiana University.
Schwarber is batting .222 with 57 RBIs and an .867 OPS. He struggled through May 29, batting .181 with a .699 OPS. But from May 30 through Sunday, Schwarber batted .269 with 18 homers, 35 RBIs and a 1.059 OPS. He was named National League Player of the Month in June.
“Obviously, it’s always something you want to be in your profession,” Schwarber told the Philadelphia media when asked about his All-Star status. “I think that there’s a lot more All-Stars in this room that are very deserving of it and it’s kind of a shame. Hopefully, they can get in some way.”
Phillie ace Zack Wheeler is 8-4 with a 2.46 ERA, making him one of the league’s best pitchers in the first half. Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15 ERA), Seranthony Domínguez (4-3, 1.91 ERA, three saves) and Rhys Hoskins (.252, 17 homers, 42 RBIs, .829 OPS) were other All-Star candidates.
