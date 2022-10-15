Middletown Christian, Fenwick seniors earn All-Ohio golf honors

Fenwick coach Jeff Jena reminded Schadek that all was not lost because of his early struggles.

“We had a little talk after he made a couple of mistakes and I said, ‘If you can put up six pars or better, you’ll finish top 10,” Jena said.

It was the best performance at state for Schadek, who will play college golf at Findlay.

“It’s cool, but you always want to win,” he said. “Just to finish top 10 and how I played is fun. I know it’s not the last time I’ll be golfing.”