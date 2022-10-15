Middletown Christian, Fenwick seniors earn All-Ohio golf honors

COLUMBUS – Middletown Christian senior Josh Winhusen and Fenwick senior Colin Schadek earned All-Ohio honors Saturday at the state golf tournament.
Winhusen, a three-time state qualifier, followed Friday’s 77 with an even-par 72 for a two-day total of 149 to finish second in the Division III tournament at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. He earned first-team, all-state as a top-five finisher and led the Eagles to a tie with Minster for fifth-place as a team with a two-day total of 694.
The Eagles shot 356 Friday and 338 Saturday to climb from eighth place. Blake Green (177), Josiah Fernandez (179), Matthew Mellish (189) rounded out the Eagles’ scoring. Easton Wallace (207) was fifth for the Eagles.
Schadek, playing in his third state tournament and second as an individual, shot rounds of 77 and 80 for a 157 total over the Scarlet Course at Ohio State to finish in a tie for ninth and earn second-team all-state.
“I played OK golf yesterday, struck the ball good, I just got some bad breaks,” Schadek said. “And today right out the gate, putts weren’t going in and I hit the wrong ball. But on the last six holes I made all pars. So just grinding it and just trying to stay focused in the moment.”
Fenwick coach Jeff Jena reminded Schadek that all was not lost because of his early struggles.
“We had a little talk after he made a couple of mistakes and I said, ‘If you can put up six pars or better, you’ll finish top 10,” Jena said.
It was the best performance at state for Schadek, who will play college golf at Findlay.
“It’s cool, but you always want to win,” he said. “Just to finish top 10 and how I played is fun. I know it’s not the last time I’ll be golfing.”
