Middletown Christian beats New Miami, makes first trip to district finals since 2001

The Eagles swept the New Miami Vikings 3-0 in a Division VII district semifinal on Thursday night at Princeton.

It’s the first time Middletown Christian has reached the district finals since 2001. The Eagles will face Russia at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fairborn.

“Overall, the team’s been doing pretty well,” Middletown Christian coach Steven Elizee said. “We still have a lot of stuff to cover in order to have a lot of growth.

“As far as skill-wise, we have the talent. But it’s all about how to utilize that together and play as a team.”

Middletown Christian (19-4), which has won nine straight, took the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-20. New Miami pushed back in the third set before the Eagles pulled away to win it 25-21.

“The season’s been really, really good,” said Middletown Christian sophomore Maya Chernesky, who leads the Metro Buckeye Conference with 100 aces. “The girls that I’m with on the team are just amazing people that I could not play without.”

Eagles sophomore Jillian Geis leads the conference with 62 blocks, while sophomore Jayda Chernesky averages league-leading 2.21 passes a game.

“God,” Maya Chernesky said of what has gotten Middletown Christian to this point. “There’s so much. I would not be on that court if it wasn’t for God. I’m just so thankful that I have another day of life to share my sport and glorify God with it.

“Tonight, the game was kind of stressful. Props to all of those girls (at New Miami). I feel like we did really good, and we just all connected together.”

New Miami finishes 16-7 and won nine of its last 11 games to close out the season.

The Vikings were led by juniors Kierra Ball, Katie Davidson and Brooklyn Sandlin. They’ll graduate seniors Adalynn Wright, Madison Strong and Aeriss Kammeron.

“Our girls were great. They worked hard,” New Miami coach Shalei McColm said. “These girls have to work really hard. They don’t get to practice all year like other schools do. So, we’ve got a lot of work to do. Some played new positions. They learned new things. They gave it their all.

“They never gave up. They were dedicated. They’re all over that floor — diving everywhere. They work well as a team. They’re one unit.”

Other coverage-area postseason results for Thursday:

Girls Soccer

Division I

Seton 2, Fairfield 0

Mason 2, Beavercreek 0

Division III

Ross 2. Carroll 1

Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 0

Girls Volleyball

Division V

Fenwick def. Williamsburg 25-9, 25-5, 25-16