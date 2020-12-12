Miami wins own invitational

Juniors Mekhi Lairy (21 points) and Isaiah Coleman-Lands (19 points) both notched career highs Friday night to lead the Miami RedHawks past Mount St. Joseph 79-64 to win the Miami Invitational at Millett Hall.
The RedHawks shot 12-of-30 from three-point range as they improved to 3-1.
Dae Dae Grant added 11 points and James Beck grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds for Miami, which opens Mid-American Conference play on Tuesday against visiting Buffalo at 5:30 p.m.
Devin Young scored a game-high 23 points for MSJ (0-3).