Miami wins own invitational

Miami guard Mekhi Lairy is covered by Wright State center Loudon Love during a mens basketball game at the Nutter Center in Fairborn Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. E.L. Hubbard/CONTRIBUTED
Miami guard Mekhi Lairy is covered by Wright State center Loudon Love during a mens basketball game at the Nutter Center in Fairborn Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. E.L. Hubbard/CONTRIBUTED

Sports | 21 minutes ago

Juniors Mekhi Lairy (21 points) and Isaiah Coleman-Lands (19 points) both notched career highs Friday night to lead the Miami RedHawks past Mount St. Joseph 79-64 to win the Miami Invitational at Millett Hall.

The RedHawks shot 12-of-30 from three-point range as they improved to 3-1.

Dae Dae Grant added 11 points and James Beck grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds for Miami, which opens Mid-American Conference play on Tuesday against visiting Buffalo at 5:30 p.m.

Devin Young scored a game-high 23 points for MSJ (0-3).

