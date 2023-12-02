PHOTOS: Miami vs. Toledo, MAC Championship Game

1 / 14
Miami (Ohio) running back Rashad Amos (0) rushes during the first half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top