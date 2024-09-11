Miami set to face UC for 128th time

Cincinnati is averaging 32.5 points and 553.5 yards a game. Brendan Sorsby has thrown for 681 yards and five touchdowns through two contests and former RedHawk Mehki Miller is tops on the team with 12 tackles.

The RedHawks (0-1) are coming off a Week 2 bye after losing at Northwestern 13-6 in their season-opener.

Here are some series notes:

The Battle for the Victory Bell series, which started in 1888 with the first college football game ever played in the state of Ohio, is now 60-60-7 in 127 career meetings. Miami snapped a 16-game losing streak last year with a win over the Bearcats.

The “Battle for the Victory Bell” between Miami and Cincinnati is the longest-lasting collegiate football rivalry west of the Allegheny Mountains. It is also the fifth-most played rivalry in Division I (FBS only) with 127 all-time meetings and is the oldest non-conference rivalry in the nation.

The first Miami-Cincinnati game was played in Oxford on Dec. 8, 1888 as the teams played to a scoreless tie. The game was the first college football game played in the state of Ohio.

Due to COVID, the two teams did not play in 2020, ending a streak of consecutive years played — dating back to 1945. Miami and UC did not play in 1943 or 1944, but Miami and UC also played every year from 1909 through 1942. Of the 127 meetings, 55 have been decided by seven points or less — including the seven ties in series history.

Joe Wilkins Jr.’s 8-yard touchdown catch in overtime and Yahsyn McKee’s game-sealing interception gave Miami a dramatic 31-24 win at Cincinnati last season. McKee forced overtime by blocking a field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Miami claimed the Bell for the first time since 2005 and won the first overtime game in program history, while handing the Bearcats just their second home loss in the past five seasons in 2023. Brett Gabbert threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns to lead the RedHawks offense.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Cincinnati at Miami, Noon, ESPNU, 700, 980, 1450