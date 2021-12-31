Miami’s New Year’s Day basketball game versus Central Michigan postponed

The Miami University men’s basketball game scheduled for New Year’s Day against Central Michigan University has been postponed.
The university athletic office did not give a reason for the postponement and could not be reached Friday afternoon.
However, the university said in a release that the teams will reschedule the game later this season.
Those who purchased tickets to the game with the Chippewas will receive an email on how to transfer tickets to a future game.
Season ticket holders will automatically be able to use their ticket to the future game versus Central Michigan.
Fans who plan to attend the Miami women’s basketball game versus Buffalo may exchange their men’s priced ticket for a women’s ticket at the ticket office at Millett hall.
the Miami Athletic Ticket Office will open at noon Saturday.
About the Author