Miami RedHawks open spring football with veteran coach, 3 QBs competing

“It was a blast,” Martin said of the first practice with players wearing shoulder pads and shorts on Ben Roethlisberger Field in the David and Anita Dauch Indoor Sports Center. “There was a lot of fun and energy. The defense definitely is ahead of the offense. They were flying around.”

One of the key questions going into Miami’s spring sessions was the quarterback situation. Aveon Smith, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound redshirt sophomore, played in 10 games and started nine last season while 6-foot, 215-pound Brett Gabbert was limited by injuries to just four games. Gabbert entered the transfer portal in late November before withdrawing a couple of weeks later and deciding to stay in Oxford.

Also on hand is 6-5, 217-pound redshirt-sophomore Maddox Kopp, a Texas native who spent time at Houston and Colorado before transferring to Miami.

Gabbert, the 2019 MAC Freshman of the Year, looked sharper than the other two on Saturday. His day during the two-hour session included a touchdown bomb on a post pattern in an 11-on-11 drill. He also threw a pick-six, while Smith threw interceptions on back-to-pack passes.

“It’s competitive,” Martin said. “Aveon got a lot of game experience last season. Obviously, he’s way ahead of where he was last season. Brett is the returning starter. He’s back, and he’s a known commodity. Maddox has all the tools. I’m excited about what’s going on in that room.”

Other highlights from Saturday’s late-morning session included a diving catch along a sideline while well-covered by 6-4, 217-pound redshirt-senior Miles Marshall, the most experienced of the wide receiver corps, and several productive running and receiving plays by 6-2, 227-pound redshirt-sophomore running back Rashad Amos, a Georgia native and transfer from South Carolina.

Miami, which finished 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the MAC last season, has starters returning at 17 positions going into the 2023 season. The RedHawks are scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 1 at Miami (Fla.), followed by road games Sept. 9 at Massachusetts and Sept. 16 in the “Victory Bell” rivalry game at Cincinnati. The home opener against Delaware State is Sept. 23.

Miami practice schedule

Sunday, March 12, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14, 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, March 16, 3-5 p.m.

Spring break

Tuesday, March 28, 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, April 4, 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, April 6, 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, April 11, 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, April 13, 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, April 20, 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, TBD