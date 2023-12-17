Miami RedHawks: One-dimensional offense can’t overcome struggles in Cure Bowl loss

Despite achieving two school records and generating the lone Miami touchdown on a wet, miserable afternoon, sophomore Rashad Amos could not overcome a marginal offense. In reaching school marks of 33 carries and 180 rushing yards, the remainder of the Miami offense could generate a mere combined 47 yards.

Maimi coach Chuck Martin, in an attempt to jump-start the offense, interchanged Henry Hesson and Maddox Kopp, a pair of sophomore quarterbacks, throughout the game.

Prior to the game, Martin told reporters this team is a throwback to an aggressive, in-your-face style and a punishing running game represented the nucleus. Amos recorded his 13th touchdown of the season and surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark for the fourth time.

When sections of the playing surface turned into mini lakes, Amos seemed to adjust. Afterward, he acknowledged the conditions were not ideal and compromised on execution.

“The field was tough and hard to make cuts,” Amos said. “There were some spots on the field where it was really wet. You have to adjust to stuff like that, and I haven’t played in something like in a long time. We kept going but we didn’t get what we wanted.”

Combined, Miami and Appalachian State committed 13 fumbles, and the last one was the costliest.

Down by four points with under three minutes to play, the RedHawks faced a third-and-1 from the Mountaineers’ 45-yard line. Hesson handed off to junior Keyon Mozee, who fumbled. Appalachian State then ran out the clock after the recovery.

“Nothing was easy for either team,” said Martin. “Our defense kept us in this one and played their tails off. They found ways to keep points off the board like they always do. Obviously, we did not get enough done offensively and all the fumbles hurt us.”

Down 3-0 early in the opening quarter, Joey Aguilar, the Appalachian State quarterback, produced what Martin feared — “the big play.” A 52-yard reception to Kaedin Robinson set up a tying field goal, and the RedHawk defense was burned on another critical drive.

This time, and the Mountaineers up 6-3, Augilar engineered an 11-play-72-yard drive for the winning score. Running back freshman Kanye Roberts picked up 40 yards alone on the drive. That set up a 9-yard touchdown run from Aguilar with 4:46 remaining in the third period.

“They have great players on their side of the ball, two really good receivers and two running backs that can go,” said Miami junior linebacker Matt Salopek. “Our defense did a great job all season in limiting big plays. We pride ourselves on being so good. On some drives, I got into the wrong coverage and did not help our corners, I take the blame for that and miscommunicate by me.”

In a stellar season generated by an aggressive defense, Martin, on this soggy, wet afternoon, relied on their effort. Given the uncertainties of two sophomore quarterbacks and reliance on Amos to carry the offense, the defense, on a few critical plays, was not as compelling.

In the end, this one came down to a simple explanation from Shawn Clark, the Appalachian State coach, who said, “we made more plays than they did.”

CURE BOWL NOTES … Aguilar was named the game’s MVP. Through the wet afternoon, the native of Antioch, Calif. Went 18-for-32 for 197 yards. … Robinson was his main receiver. Targeted 10 times, Robinson grabbed eight for 98 yards. Running back Anderson Castle was durable inside for Appalachian State and finished with 124 yards on 20 carries. … After Amos, the RedHawks put up limited numbers. Hesson finished 5-for-8 and 16 yards, while Koop went 1-for-2 and 28 yards. Junior Gage Lavadain topped Miami receivers with four catches and 36 yards.