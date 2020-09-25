Miami RedHawks: MAC votes to play football this fall

The MAC is back.
The Mid-American Conference announced Friday afternoon its school presidents have voted to reinstate the fall football season on the recommendation of its medical advisory board despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
That means the Miami RedHawks won’t have to wait until spring or next fall to defend their 2019 league title.
A six-game conference-only schedule will begin Nov. 4, and the season will conclude on Dec. 18 or 19 with the MAC Football Championship game. A full schedule will be released at a later date.
The MAC announcement comes the same week the Pa-12 opted back in and a week after the Big Ten did so.