Miami RedHawks headed to bowl game for 13th time

The RedHawks (6-6) will play North Texas on Dec. 23 in the inaugural Frisco Football Classic in Frisco, Texas. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. Miami is 7-5 in bowl games.

North Texas won its last five regular season games, including a win over then-No. 15 and undefeated Texas San Antonio on Nov. 27, to finish 6-6 and secure bowl eligibility for the fifth time in six seasons. It will be UNT’s 13th bowl appearance. The Mean Green has a 3-9 bowl record.