Miami loses seventh straight game

The Miami RedHawks lost their seventh straight game Saturday, falling on the road to arch-rival Ohio 78-68 in Mid-American Conference play.
Mekhi Lairy scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed five rebounds and to pace the RedHawks, who fell to 7-16 overall and 1-9 in the MAC. Morgan Safford added 21 points for Miami.
Ohio (12-11, 4-6 MAC) got a career-high 23 points from Jaylin Hunter and 21 from Dwight Wilson III.
The Bobcats used a 10-0 run over a 3:11 stretch of the second half to turn a two-point game into a 63-51 lead with 6:43 to play. Ohio put the game away at the free-throw line, hitting 15-of-17 in the second half. It made 22-of-25 for the game.
Miami returns home on Tuesday night, hosting Western Michigan at 7 p.m.at Millett Hall.
