Miami drops second straight in MAC with loss at Toledo

Tyler Cochran scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The RedHawks (6-8, 0-2) were led by Darweshi Hunter, who scored 18 points. Ryan Mabrey added 14 points and Reece Potter 12 for MIami.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Miami at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 980, 1450