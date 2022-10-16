McCoy: Guardians one win away from eliminating Yankees

The contrast?

During the regular season, the power-laden Yankees doubled up the Guardians in home runs, 254 to 127.

And on Saturday, the Yankees had only five hits, but three were home runs that accounted for all five runs.

The Guardians had 15 hits -- 13 singles and two doubles.

Cleveland began the game against Yankees starter Luis Severino with six hits in their first two at bats but scored only two runs.

They had one run on three hits in the first and the third hit was a one-run single by Josh Naylor.

They had one run on three hits in the second and the third hit was a one-run single by Steven Kwan to give the Guardians a 2-0 lead.

Then they went 0 for 13 against Severino and the Yankees revved up their offense.

They scored four runs on four hits.

It began in the third when with Oswaldo Cabrera’s double off Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie.

Then the inevitable happened. A forlorn Aaron Judge trudged to the plate with the burden of 0 for 9 with eight strikeouts in the first two games.

And in post-season play against the Guardians, he was 2 for 39 with 29 strikeouts.

But this was the guy who hit 62 home runs this season and he showed how he did it. He drove one 449 feet over the center field wall to tie it, 2-2.

During an in-game television interview, Cleveland manager Terry Francona said, “I’ll be able to pick that ball up on my way home.”

The Yankees scored two more on just two hits in the fifth, a single by Harrison Bader and a home run by Cabrera to push New York in front, 4-2.

Cleveland cut the Yankees lead to 4-3 in the sixth, one again on one run and three hits, the run scoring on pinch-hitter Will Brennan’s single.

New York reclaimed that run in in the seventh with it third home run, this one by Bader. It was hit off relief pitcher Sam Hetges, the first run in the post-season off the Cleveland bullpen.

The Yankees have scored 11 runs in the three games, 10 on home runs and one on a sacrifice fly.

It stayed 5-3 until the Guardians came to bat in the ninth against relief pitcher Wandy Peralta, who had retired four straight — one in the seventh and three in the eighth.

The former Cincinnati Reds left hander retired pinch-hitter Luke Maile to open the ninth.

Then it happened

Myles Straw blooped one to left field that should have been caught, but Cabrera missed the ball on a dive. Steve Kway blooped a single to left, putting runners on third and first.

Clark Schmidt replaced Peralta and Amed Rosario rolled a single into left field, sending Straw home and it was 5-4.

Jose Ramirez poked a weak single to left against the shift, through where the shortstop should have been to load the bases.

Naylor struck out for the second out and with two strikes Gonzalez hit a ground ball through the box and into center field for two runs and the sudden death ending.