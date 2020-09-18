Mayfield’s big first half has Browns up on Bengals

Burrow responded to lead the Bengals on a six-play, 57-yard scoring drive that he capped with his first career touchdown pass, but Cleveland again added to its lead when Mayfield connected with Kareen Hunt on a 6-yard touchdown pass.

The Bengals drove down the field looking to cut the deficit back to within four but Burrow’s third-down pass intended for A.J. Green in the end zone fell incomplete and they settled for a Randy Bullock field goal. Burrow completed 18 of 28 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown, which came on a 23-yard shot down the left flank to C.J. Uzomah, thrown perfectly between two defenders trying to make a play for the ball. He was sacked twice in the first half.