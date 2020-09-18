Mayfield’s big first half has Browns up on Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals defense got off to a slow start in the “Battle of Ohio,” but Joe Burrow and the offense kept the game close going into halftime.
Cleveland scored touchdowns on its first two drives and took a 21-13 lead into the break Thursday in a Week 2 game at First Energy Stadium.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed his first six passes, including a 43-yard touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr., and Nick Chubb ran in an 11-yard score to give the hosts a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Burrow responded to lead the Bengals on a six-play, 57-yard scoring drive that he capped with his first career touchdown pass, but Cleveland again added to its lead when Mayfield connected with Kareen Hunt on a 6-yard touchdown pass.
The Bengals drove down the field looking to cut the deficit back to within four but Burrow’s third-down pass intended for A.J. Green in the end zone fell incomplete and they settled for a Randy Bullock field goal. Burrow completed 18 of 28 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown, which came on a 23-yard shot down the left flank to C.J. Uzomah, thrown perfectly between two defenders trying to make a play for the ball. He was sacked twice in the first half.
Mayfield completed 11 of 14 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and three catches came from Beckham, who had 68 yards receiving after the two struggled to connect in the opening loss to Baltimore on Sunday.