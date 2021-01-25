Marcus Musings: Is Joe Burrow the next Aaron Rodgers?

From where I sit in Southwest Ohio, I find it hard to look at Aaron Rodgers and not wonder how much Joe Burrow’s career will resemble his. Now, I’m sure Burrow would be at least highly tempted** to sign up for 50,000 passing yards, 400 touchdown passes and exactly one Super Bowl ring right now, but as great as Rodgers has been, isn’t there a feeling his career could have been even better? Maybe that is always the case with great players — even Brady is very close to having two more Super Bowl wins — but it’s especially acute with Rodgers since, well, he lost yesterday but also because 10 years have passed since he won it all and this felt like his best chance since then.

**I said “at least highly tempted” because we know Burrow is a great competitor and very well could bet on himself to exceed Rodgers, who has been great but not the greatest. We all get a little greedy sometimes, right? But it’s all hypothetical anyway… Also I did not want to seem to denigrate what Rodgers has done because we have a bad habit of doing that with many great accomplishments.