March Madness: 2025 First Four revealed

North Carolina guard RJ Davis celebrates after scoring against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

16 minutes ago
The 2025 First Four is set.

As No. 16 seeds, Alabama State will face Saint Francis (Pa.), on Tuesday, and American will play Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday at UD Arena.

The games featuring 11 seeds — the last four teams to receive at-large bids —will pit San Diego State against North Carolina on Tuesday night and Xavier against Texas on Wednesday night.

The winners will advance to the round of 64 and play Thursday or Friday.

Mount St. Mary’s will be making its fourth appearance in the First Four (2014, ’17 and ’21) while Alabama State was picked for its second.

Alabama State played in the inaugural First Four, losing to UTSA in a 16-seed game in 2011.

The Hornets also began the tournament in Dayton in 2009 when there was only one play-in game, losing to Morehead State.

Mount St. Mary’s also played in a play-in game in Dayton in 2008 when the Mountaineers beat Coppin State 69-60.

Since the First Four began in 2011, at least one team has advanced to the round of 32 every year with the exception of 2019.

