Lakota West wins 10th straight to reach regional finals; St. X up next

Lakota West quarterback Mitch Bolden carries the ball during their game against Hamilton Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Lakota West won 40-13. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Credit: Nick Graham

9 minutes ago

Mitch Bolden tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for another Friday night as third-seeded Lakota West pulled away in the second half to beat Milford 49-14 in a Division I, Region 4 quarterfinal Friday night at West.

Bolden finished 11-of-17 for 206 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to Trent Lloyd (6 catches, 62 yards) and one to Ben Minich. Lloyd also returned a punt 76 yards for a TD to open the second-half scoring for the Firebirds, who outscored the Eagles 35-7 in the final 24 minutes after leading 14-7 at halftime.

Bolden also scored on a 2-yard run and Cameron Goode added 94 yards and a TD on the ground for the Firebirds, who won their 10th straight to improve to 10-1. Sixth-seeded Milford finishes 7-5.

West advances to the regional semifinals where it will face defending state champion St. Xavier, the No. 2 seed, next Friday night at a neutral site to be announced. The Bombers beat Elder 42-7 Friday night. West opened the season with a 31-14 loss to St. X on Aug. 20.

