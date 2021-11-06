Lakota West wins 10th straight to reach regional finals; St. X up next

Bolden finished 11-of-17 for 206 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to Trent Lloyd (6 catches, 62 yards) and one to Ben Minich. Lloyd also returned a punt 76 yards for a TD to open the second-half scoring for the Firebirds, who outscored the Eagles 35-7 in the final 24 minutes after leading 14-7 at halftime.

Bolden also scored on a 2-yard run and Cameron Goode added 94 yards and a TD on the ground for the Firebirds, who won their 10th straight to improve to 10-1. Sixth-seeded Milford finishes 7-5.