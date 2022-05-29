journal-news logo
Lakota West, Miami East headed to Akron for state softball tournament

The Lakota West Firebirds pose for a team picture after their 11-1 loss to Massillon Perry in the Division I state championship game Saturday afternoon at Firestone Stadium in Akron. RICK CASSANO/STAFF

The Lakota West Firebirds pose for a team picture after their 11-1 loss to Massillon Perry in the Division I state championship game Saturday afternoon at Firestone Stadium in Akron. RICK CASSANO/STAFF

The Ohio High School Athletic Association state softball tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. Here’s a glance at the games involving local teams.

Division I

Lakota West earned its sixth state semifinal berth and second in a row by beating Oak Hills 3-2 in a regional final Friday at Wright State.

Seventh-ranked Lakota West will play eight-time state champion North Canton Hoover at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Defending state champion and third-ranked Pataskala Watkins Memorial will play two-time state semifinalist Holland Springfield at 3 p.m. Thursday in the first semifinal.

The championship game will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Division III

Miami East beat Fredricktown 10-0 in a regional final Saturday at Centerville High School, earning its first state berth since 1979 when it won the state championship.

Miami East will play first-time state semifinalist Massillon Tuslaw at 3 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals in a matchup of unranked teams. Three-time state semifinalist and second-ranked Cardington-Lincoln plays 2016 state champion Wheelersburg, the state’s top-ranked team, in the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The state championship game will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday.

BASEBALL

Among the area baseball teams still alive are: Lebanon, which won its first district champions Saturday by beating Vandalia Butler 3-0; Southeastern, which won its first district championship since 2012; Northeastern, which is a district champion for the first time since 1961; and Badin, which is two victories away from its first state appearance since 2016.

The baseball regionals start Thursday. Here’s the schedule of the games involving local teams:

Division I

Fairfield vs. Cincinnati Moeller, 2 p.m. Thursday, Midland Baseball Complex in Batavia.

Mason vs. Lebanon, 5 p.m. Thursday, Midland Baseball Complex in Batavia.

Division II

Badin vs. Cleves Taylor, 2 p.m. Thursday, Mason

Eaton vs. Delaware Buckeye Valley, 5 p.m. Thursday, Mason

Division III

Northeastern vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 5 p.m. Thursday, Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium

Division IV

Southeastern vs. Russia, 2 p.m. Thursday, Princeton High School

Fort Loramie vs. Howard East Knox, 5 p.m. Thursday, Princeton High School

