Lakota West, Miami East headed to Akron for state softball tournament

Division III

Miami East beat Fredricktown 10-0 in a regional final Saturday at Centerville High School, earning its first state berth since 1979 when it won the state championship.

Miami East will play first-time state semifinalist Massillon Tuslaw at 3 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals in a matchup of unranked teams. Three-time state semifinalist and second-ranked Cardington-Lincoln plays 2016 state champion Wheelersburg, the state’s top-ranked team, in the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The state championship game will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday.

BASEBALL

Among the area baseball teams still alive are: Lebanon, which won its first district champions Saturday by beating Vandalia Butler 3-0; Southeastern, which won its first district championship since 2012; Northeastern, which is a district champion for the first time since 1961; and Badin, which is two victories away from its first state appearance since 2016.

The baseball regionals start Thursday. Here’s the schedule of the games involving local teams:

Division I

Fairfield vs. Cincinnati Moeller, 2 p.m. Thursday, Midland Baseball Complex in Batavia.

Mason vs. Lebanon, 5 p.m. Thursday, Midland Baseball Complex in Batavia.

Division II

Badin vs. Cleves Taylor, 2 p.m. Thursday, Mason

Eaton vs. Delaware Buckeye Valley, 5 p.m. Thursday, Mason

Division III

Northeastern vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 5 p.m. Thursday, Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium

Division IV

Southeastern vs. Russia, 2 p.m. Thursday, Princeton High School

Fort Loramie vs. Howard East Knox, 5 p.m. Thursday, Princeton High School