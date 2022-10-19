Lakota West grad playing key role in FC Cincinnati’s first playoff run

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Hagglund was expected to be a backup center back this season when he accepted a senior-minimum salary, helped by a supplement that comes along with a “club ambassador” role in which he helps promote FCC in his local community.

But a shift in formation after an opening 5-0 loss at Austin opened the door for a third center back, and Hagglund proved best-suited for that job. He’s started 31 games over 32 appearances. He scored his first goal of the season in a 2-0 win over Charlotte on Sept. 3 and celebrated by donating his long locks of hair to Wigs for Kids, a non-profit organization that helps kids experiencing hair loss due to medical conditions.

Hagglund has earned every opportunity he’s received the past four seasons, playing his way into starting roles and earning new contracts each time.

“I think mostly I’m just like super proud of my character and grinding and just keep going and not stopping,” Hagglund said. “For me there was many times where it didn’t look that great, but I still believed in myself and what I could do on the field and in the right situation could be a big contributor to a team and just to continually believe myself when the cards weren’t going right or when the circumstances weren’t right to just keep pushing and know that eventually I’m gonna get my opportunity and get to do it and take it.”

Originally acquired from Toronto FC in exchange for the No. 1 allocation ranking and $300,000 in allocation money in January 2019, Hagglund’s guaranteed contract ended after his first season in Cincinnati, but FCC exercised an option for 2020. He was out of contract again the next season, before reaching a one-year deal for 2021 with one club option, which was declined last winter. Hagglund’s representatives negotiated a two-year deal this offseason, so this is the first time he won’t go through that period of uncertainty when the season ends.

“He was willing to play whatever role, and he’s earned the starts that he’s had and he’s earned the praise from others because of his consistency and helping us in different ways to be in a better place than we were a year ago,” coach Pat Noonan said.

Hagglund and the FCC defense will have its hands full Thursday against the top team in the Eastern Conference, as the attacking trio of Julian Carranza, Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag account for 45 goals and 24 assists.

The Union also have the best defense in the league, allowing just 26 goals, so the Orange and Blue scoring trio of Brenner, Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta may need some extra push from the back end of the lineup. Cincinnati played Philadelphia to a 1-1 draw on the road in June and earned a dominant 3-1 win at home in the second matchup, but the Union enter the game as the heavy favorites, coming up just short of the Supporters’ Shield for best regular-season record.

“Honestly, anything can happen in playoffs,” Hagglund said. “It’s just about surviving and advancing so yeah, they have a great defense, great attack, but you know those records and stats don’t mean anything when it comes to playoffs, a one and done game. ... I think this group has grown in confidence as the season’s gone. I think we’re at a great point right now. So just the belief in this group has been incredible. And I think it just continues so we’re excited for the opportunity. We’re excited to play against Philadelphia and ready to go after it.”

THURSDAY’S GAME

FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia Union, 8 p.m., FS1