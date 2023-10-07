Lakota West blanks rival Lakota East to win 6th straight game

LIBERTY TWP. — The Battle of Lakota on Friday night was one-sided, with Lakota West ripping off its sixth straight win in a 34-0 win over Lakota East.

It was the Firebirds’ fifth straight win over the Thunderhawks.

Notre Dame commit Taebron Bennie-Powell blocked a punt and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown on East’s first possession and West never looked back.

West, which owns the Greater Miami Conference’s top defense, lived up to its billing. The Firebirds held East to 156 total yards and limited East quarterback Jamison Kitna, the conference’s leading passer, to 93 yards through the air.

The Firebirds (6-2 overall, 6-1 GMC) allow just 142.8 yards and 7.0 points per game.

After Bennie-Powell’s scoop and score early in the game, the Firebirds got a pair of field goals from Bryson Brenner in the second quarter to take a 13-0 halftime lead.

They added three touchdowns after the break to pull away.

West quarterback Sam Wiles hit wide receiver Brennan Remy on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 2:36 left in the third to make it 20-0.

Wiles added a 7-yard TD run with 10 minutes left and Tyson Davis capped the scoring on a 23-yard TD run with a minute to play.

Wiles finished 10-of-16 for 156 yards. The Firebirds are 6-0 since the junior took over under center.

Remy had three catches for 56 yards, including a highlight-reel reception in which he kept his focus as the ball floated the air to come down with a 30-yard reception from Wiles.

Elijah Davis led the defense with 10 tackles (eight solo). Davis had 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Drew Minich also had a sack and a tackle for loss for the Firebirds.

For East (1-7, 1-6 GMC), Zion Neal had eight receptions for 45 yards and Ryder Hooks rushed for 67. Cohen Reip led the defense with nine tackles.

West returns home next Friday to face Mason. East hosts Oak Hills.