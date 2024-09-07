Lakota East knocks off Hamilton in overtime thriller

AJ Fitzstephens booted a 19-yard field goal in overtime that gave the Thunderhawks a dramatic 27-24 victory over the Big Blue.

“It’s so surreal,” said Fitzstephens, a freshman. “I’ve got to thank all of my guys out there for being with me. I know that they believe in me, and I’m glad I just came out there and did my job.”

Lakota East moves to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Miami Conference under second-year head coach Jon Kitna. The Thunderhawks have doubled last year’s win total.

“We’re trying to build a program,” Kitna said. “It’s a whole list of approach for us and our kids, the character piece. We’ve invited them into a journey from boys to men and getting them to take the last step which is to believe that they deserve good things to happen to them. I believe that.”

Lakota East senior quarterback JT Kitna threw for 124 yards and a touchdown on 14 of 21 passing. Ryder Hooks rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries, just weeks after suffering a broken collarbone in practice.

“I was worried I was going to be out for the whole season,” said Hooks, whose shifty runs extended numerous Lakota East drives. “Got back to PT, got surgery three days after and went to PT every day — Monday through Sunday.

“It’s a great win,” Hooks added. “People on social media, every day said, ‘Yeah, this will be an easy win for Hamilton.’ I just think it’s a lot of people doubting us, obviously being a 1-9 team last year. What our coaches are instilling in us is really starting to show now.”

Kitna scored on a 3-yard keeper to put Lakota East on top 7-0 with 2:39 left in the first quarter. That drive took 9:21 off the clock.

Hamilton’s RJ Shephard scored on a 9-yard run the following possession to tie it at 7-7 with 8:11 showing on the second-quarter clock.

Kitna then scored his second TD — a 1-yard plunge that made it 14-7 near the end of the first half. Hamilton’s Jailen Morris responded with a 93-yard kickoff return as the second-quarter clock expired, tying the game at 14-14 heading into the half.

Antonio Mathis connected with Marlon Reed on a 58-yard TD pass to give Hamilton a 21-14 advantage midway through the third, and a Connor Stephens 35-yard field goal put the Big Blue up 24-14 with 4:45 remaining in the third.

Kitna hit Christopher Bouyer on a 4-yard touchdown pass as the third quarter was winding down. Lakota East’s Tyler Gruber kicked a 25-yard field goal to tie it at 24-24 with 6:28 left to play.

Mathis hit Shepard on a 27-yard touchdown pass that would have put Hamilton on top 30-24 midway through the fourth, but a block in the back negated the play, eventually pushing Hamilton out of scoring position.

Big Blue coach Arvie Crouch was not happy with the call — at all.

“It’s just a lot,” Crouch said. “Our kids work too hard for that dude to take that away from us … absolutely horrible, horrible call. There’s not a big-time ref in the country that would have called that in that situation.

“I ain’t taking anything away from Lakota East,” Crouch added. “They did a great job, and they’re coached well. It’s just an unfortunate situation for my kids. I’m just sad for my kids.

“We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to play better defense. We’ve got to play seven more games. We’re going to get it straight.”

Lakota East deferred the ball to Hamilton (1-2, 0-2 GMC) to start the overtime period. The Thunderhawks held the Big Blue to a missed field goal before Fitzstephens sent the game-winner through the uprights on Lakota East’s next possession.

“Everyone doubted us,” said Cohen Reip, Lakota East’s senior linebacker who leads the GMC in tackles. “Going into this, we had a chip on our shoulder. Near the end, I think we just wanted it more. We had to get this win, pull out two in a row in the GMC. From there, we just keep on moving.”

Lakota East hosts Princeton next Friday, while Hamilton travels to Mason.