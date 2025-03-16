Miami’s historic season ends with loss to Akron in MAC title game

The RedHawks (25-9) were eyeing their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2007, when Doug Penno banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Akron in the conference finals.

Miami coach Travis Steele went up against his brother and Akron coach John Groce, who leads the series between the two 6-1.

The Zips (28-6) are led by MAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, Nate Johnson — a Lakota East graduate. Johnson scored a team-high 22 points.

The RedHawks were attempting to avenge regular-season loss to the Zips, who won rolled to a 102-75 win at Akron.

Miami led 46-36 at the half, highlighted by a 17-3 run. Akron outscored Miami 42-28 in the second half.

Miami’s Evan Ipsaro had 12 points and six assists.

Season milestones

Miami finished with program record 25 wins. … Miami secured the program’s most MAC wins since 2005-06 and surpassed the program record for most team points scored in a single season. … Miami also set a new record for the most consecutive home wins with 15 in a single season.