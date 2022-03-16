Jackson-Davis, Geronimo lead Indiana to First Four win

The 12th-seeded Hoosiers (21-13) advance to play fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on TBS in Portland, Oregon.

Geronimo sparked the Hoosiers with a couple of dunks and a 3-pointer in the second half on what was a difficult shooting night for most of the game. The lead grew to as big as nine with 8:53 left, then again at 56-47 on another Geronimo bucket with 3:11 left.