Injury issues get worse for Reds as losing continues

The injuries keep mounting for the Cincinnati Reds — as do the losses.
The Reds haven’t won since the fourth game of the season on April 10 when they were 2-2 after splitting four games in Atlanta. Their losing streak reached eight games Tuesday with a 6-2 defeat in San Diego.
This is the Reds’ longest losing streak since 2019 when they won on Opening Day and then lost eight in a row. They also had an eight-game losing streak in April of 2018. They haven’t lost nine in a row since June of 2017.
Catcher Tyler Stephenson left the game in the first inning after getting run over at home plate by Luke Voit, of the Padres, in the first inning.
“He has a concussion,” manager David Bell told Jim Day in his postgame interview on Bally Sports Ohio. “He’s doing fine, but obviously a concussion is concerning all the time. It’ll be day to day. He’ll have to go through the whole protocol. It’s scary anytime there’s any sort of head injury. I spent a couple innings coming up and checking on him. He seemed OK. He’s going to be fine, but obviously we’re concerned. He has to go into concussion protocol, which is seven days.”
Credit: Gregory Bull
Credit: Gregory Bull
That’s just the latest bad news on the injury front for the Reds.
Before the game, the Reds made these moves:
• They placed second baseman Jonathan India (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list. That’s retroactive to April 16. He hasn’t played since Thursday.
• They placed third baseman Mike Moustakas (right biceps strain) on the 10-day injured list. That’s retroactive to April 18. He has missed the first two games of the series against the Padres.
Outfielder TJ Friedl and infielder/outfielder JT Riddle were recalled from Triple-A Louisville to take the spots of India and Moustakas.
The Reds now have the worst record in baseball (2-10) and 12 players on the injured list: Tejay Antone (right elbow); Jose Barrero (left wrist); Luis Castillo (right shoulder); Justin Dunn (right shoulder); Mike Minor (left shoulder); Max Schrock (left calf); Lucas Sims (back spasms); Donovan Solano (left hamstring); Daniel Duarte (right elbow); and Tyler Naquin (no injury designation).
About the Author