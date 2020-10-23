Northmont, Springfield game cancelled because of positive COVID-19 test

“Due to a positive test on the team,” Northmont announced, “along with contact tracing and quarantine protocols, tonight’s playoff football game will not be played. Northmont will not advance in the state playoffs. We appreciate the support of Thunderbolt Nation during this amazing season.”

Northmont is the latest area team to exit the playoffs because of a positive COVID-19 test. Troy had to forfeit its game against Edgewood. Fairborn also had to forfeit a playoff game against Cincinnati Withrow.