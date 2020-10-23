Northmont, Springfield game cancelled because of positive COVID-19 test

Northmont announced the cancellation of its football playoff game against Springfield on Friday.
“Due to a positive test on the team,” Northmont announced, “along with contact tracing and quarantine protocols, tonight’s playoff football game will not be played. Northmont will not advance in the state playoffs. We appreciate the support of Thunderbolt Nation during this amazing season.”
Northmont is the latest area team to exit the playoffs because of a positive COVID-19 test. Troy had to forfeit its game against Edgewood. Fairborn also had to forfeit a playoff game against Cincinnati Withrow.
Northmont (8-0) ranks fourth in Division I in the state poll, and Springfield is sixth. Springfield (7-1) advances to play No. 1 Dublin Coffman (8-0) or No. 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-1) in the regional semifinal.
Springfield and Northmont met in Week 4 of the regular season. Springfield blew a 28-7 first-half lead and a 28-14 fourth-quarter lead and lost 38-35 in overtime.
Northmont has won five games by seven points or fewer. Its latest dramatic victory came last week when Cade Rice threw two touchdown passes in the final 2:20 to beat Marysville 48-41. Rice threw seven touchdown passes in all and has thrown 30 in eight games.