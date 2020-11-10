Alter coach Domsitz tests positive for COVID-19

Alter head football coach Ed Domsitz will not coach Friday in a Division III state semifinal against Columbus DeSales after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Domsitz said the 7 p.m. game at London High School is still on because Alter doesn’t feel he had enough close contact with the players or his coaches to put them in danger.
“We went through our protocols,” Domsitz said Tuesday. “I don’t coach a position, so I’m not in front of the kids for any extended period of time. I’m almost always masked. Even after the game, my talk was less than two minutes. In any case, it looks like the kids are still going to be able to play, which is good. They’re planning for that. They’ll be at practice today and tomorrow and will wrap things up on Thursday."
Alter beat Hamilton Ross 35-21 in the regional final on Friday. Domsitz started feeling sick on Sunday and noticed he had a temperature so he did not attend the team meeting at the high school that day. He was tested Sunday night and received the result on Monday. He said he’s dealing with a fever as well as fatigue and shortness of breath.
“The kids know,” Domsitz said. “The families know. We had a conference call and came to the conclusion that no one is in immediate jeopardy. I can’t speak for the administration other than to say considering the lack of contact the chances are pretty slim there would be any transmission.”
Defensive coordinator Tom Alig will fill in for Domsitz as head coach on Friday. Tom Meyer will serve as offensive coordinator.
“We wanted these kids to be able to play in this game,” Domsitz said. “We feel it’s very safe based on the lack of close contact I’ve had with them. That was looked at pretty closely by everybody. Right now, the coaching staff, the players, everybody is healthy. We’re going to hope and pray that continues.”