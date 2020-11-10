Alter coach Domsitz tests positive for COVID-19

Domsitz said the 7 p.m. game at London High School is still on because Alter doesn’t feel he had enough close contact with the players or his coaches to put them in danger.

“We went through our protocols,” Domsitz said Tuesday. “I don’t coach a position, so I’m not in front of the kids for any extended period of time. I’m almost always masked. Even after the game, my talk was less than two minutes. In any case, it looks like the kids are still going to be able to play, which is good. They’re planning for that. They’ll be at practice today and tomorrow and will wrap things up on Thursday."