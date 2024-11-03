High School Volleyball state pairings, schedule

The 50th Annual Ohio High School Athletic Association girls volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at four sites in the Dayton area. Seven state champions will be crowned at the Nutter Center at Wright State University, with additional sites hosting state semifinals: Vandalia Butler High School, Clayton Northmost High School and Kettering Fairmont High School.

The OHSAA had three divisions in girls volleyball from 1975-89 and four divisions from 1990-2023. Last February, the OHSAA announced that several sports would add divisions, including girls volleyball, which expanded to seven divisions.