High School Softball: Lakota West loaded for another run at state

Lakota West's KK Mathis pitches against Beavercreek during a Division I regional championship on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Centerville High School. David Jablonski/Staff

While blessed with high levels of talent among the returning players, Castner liked what he was seeing in pre-season workouts.

“We’re doing good,” he said. “We have very good leadership. We haven’t been hitting the ball as well as we should, but that should hopefully come around. We’re thinking it will. The fielding and the baserunning have been good.

“The best thing about it is we have some great competition at some positions. We’ve got some girls trying new positions, and it’s going to make us better. It’s going to help us tremendously. I go back to the 2004-2005 season. We had 10 seniors then. We have 10 seniors now. This year and that year, we had best friends fighting for positions. They’re going at it hard. It’s going to make us even better, yet they’re still best friends.”

Castner, who spent 10 years as a softball assistant at Lakota High School before getting the head job at Lakota West when the district split the high school into two for the 1997-1998 season, felt lucky to have been able to squeeze in three of four scheduled scrimmages before the start of the regular season.

“We’ve just got to keep playing together as a team,” he said. “We’re doing a good job at that.”

Area teams, players to watch

Fairfield: Pitcher Ryleigh Peters racked up 78 strikeouts last season as a freshman. Shortstop Jessi Mathews smacked six home runs.

Hamilton: Pitcher Nevaeh Woods finished last season with 10 wins as a freshman.

Badin: The Rams finished 22-6 overall and 14-0 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division behind first Kortney Cummins and Sydney Feenstra, both first-team all-league picks as juniors. Haley Drott earned second-team honors as a junior, while Erin Beeber and Rachel Nusky were second-team picks as sophomores. Paige Luebbe received honorable mention as a junior.

Ross: The Rams reached a Division II district final while going 21-7 overall and 11-4 in the Southwest Ohio Conference to share the championship with Edgewood and Harrison. Catcher-infielder Myrissa Combs hit .523 and finished second in the SWOC with 37 RBIs as a freshman.

Edgewood: Kadence Kimberlin batted .423 as a junior.

Talawanda: Rachel Dsuban led the SWOC with 42 RBIs as a junior. Pitcher McKenna Weekley finished second in the SWOC with 78 strikeouts as a freshman.