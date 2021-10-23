journal-news logo
X

High School Football Week 10 Scoreboard

Northmont's Cahke' Cortner throws a pass against Springfield on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff
Caption
Northmont's Cahke' Cortner throws a pass against Springfield on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
57 minutes ago

Friday’s Results

Alter 55, Chaminade Julienne 28

Anderson 21, Turpin 14

Ansonia 49, Mississinawa Valley 12

Arcanum 47, Bradford 18

Badin 48, McNicholas 21

Bellbrook 35, Valley View 25

Ben Logan 41, Northwestern 0

Carlisle 37, Waynesville 0

Catholic Central 34, Southeastern 7

Cedarville 48, Madison-Plains 14

CHCA 18, Norwood 13

Cin. Country Day 41, MVCA 8

Clinton-Massie 35, Wilmington 0

Coldwater 55, Parkway 19

Edgewood 48, Harrison 13

Elder 28, La Salle 21

Fairborn 17, West Carrollton 14

Fairfield 23, Middletown 0

Fairmont 46, Beavercreek 19

Fenwick 41, Carroll 0

Fort Loramie 36, Lima Central Catholic 31

Graham 42, Indian Lake 41

Greeneview 28, Greenon 14

Jonathan Alder 36, Springfield Shawnee 28

Kings 28, Little Miami 10

Lakota West 34, Lakota East 7

Lebanon 28, Walnut Hills 27, 2OT

Lima Shawnee 23, Elida 17, 2OT

Lockland 46, New Miami 15

London 35, Bellefontaine 14

Marion Local 34, Anna 0

Martin Luther King (Mich.) 39, Moeller 29

Mason 28, Hamilton 21

Mechanicsburg 30, West Jefferosn 13

Miami East 30, Covington 9

Milford 28, West Clermont 7

Milton-Union 37, Riverside 14

Monroe 16, Eaton 14

New Bremen 34, Fort Recovery 8

North Union 33, Urbana 0

Northeastern 14, Fairbanks 0

Oakwood 34, Madison 13

Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Kenton 0

Piqua 49, Stebbins 6

Preble Shawnee 63, Dixie 13

Princeton 13, Colerain 12

Purcell Marian 34, Summit Country Day 21

Ross 21, Mount Healthy 14

Sidney 38, Xenia 0

Spencerville 56, Delphos Jefferson 0

Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7

Springfield 47, Northmont 0

St. Henry 34, Delphos St. John’s 14

St. Marys 35, Celina 0

St. Xavier 44, Eagles Landing (Ga.) 14

Sycamore 42, Oak Hills 20

Talawanda 30, Northwest 6

Tecumseh 9, Kenton Ridge 7

Tippecanoe 27, Greenville 13

Tri-Village 43, National Trail 7

Trotwood 42, Thurgood Marshall 0

Troy 31, Butler 0

Troy Christian 38, Bethel 0

Twin Valley South 28, Tri-County North 20

Van Wert 51, Lima Bath 7

Versailles 41, Minster 0

Wapakoneta 27, Defiance 6

Wayne 42, Centerville 21

West Liberty-Salem 61, Triad 28

Winton Woods 19, Loveland 13, OT

Thursday’s Results

Brookville 21, Franklin 7

Ponitz 55, Meadowdale 30

In Other News
1
No sharing for Lakota West, which wins 2nd straight outright GMC...
2
‘Message received:’ FIFA, U.S. Soccer officials impressed with...
3
With success comes greater expectations for Bates, Bengals
4
Miami set to face defending MAC champion Ball State -- ‘the kings of...
5
Ohio State football: Finishing strong a focus for Buckeyes in...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top