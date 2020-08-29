High School Football: Week 1 scores, boxscores

Ansonia 40, Bradford 6
Badin 41, Ross 7
Bellbrook 48, Waynesville 0
Bellefontaine 20, Indian Lake 0
Brookville 14, Eaton 7
Carlisle 28, Dixie 7
Celina 14, Wapakoneta 10
Centerville 21, Fairmont 20
Chaminade Julienne 21, Harrison 17
Clinton-Massie 42, Alter 32
Coldwater 21, St. Henry 0
Covington 28, Bethel 12
Fairbanks 50, Catholic Central 6
Fairborn 21, Xenia 16
Fort Loramie 42, Tri-County North 0
Franklin 17, Monroe 0
Graham 34, Kenton Ridge 7
Jonathan Alder 16, North Union 7
Lakota West 10, Colerain 0
Lawrenceburg 14, Mount Healthy 7
Lebanon 21, West Clermont 13
Lehman Catholic 22, Ridgemont 12
London 28, Ben Logan 13
Marion Local 23, Fort Recovery 14
Mason 24, Fairfield 12
McNicholas 31, Northwest 21
Mechanicsburg 41, Greenon 7
Miami East 7, Twin Valley South 6
Miamisburg 37, Beavercreek 8
Milford 28, Oak Hills 24
Milton-Union 39, Northridge 12
National Trail 37, Mississinawa Valley 0
New Bremen 20, Minster 0
Northeastern 48, Cedarville 7
Northmont 40, Springboro 36
Paulding 50, Delphos Jefferson 48, OT
Piqua 26, Troy 10
Preble Shawnee 19, Madison 12
Princeton 33, Hamilton 28
Riverside 53, Crestline 7
Roger Bacon 34, Purcell Marian 0
Sidney 56, Greenville 0
Springfield 21, Wayne 14
Springfield Shawnee 40, Urbana 3
St. Marys 27, Bath 7
Stebbins 28, West Carrollton 25
Sycamore 34, Lakota East 31
Talawanda 26, Carroll 6
Tecumseh 49, Northwestern 0
Tippecanoe 30, Butler 13
Triad 34, Southeastern 6
Troy Christian 42, Dayton Christian 6
Valley View 48, Oakwood 7
Versailles 34, Anna 14
West Jefferson 42, Madison Plains 0
West Liberty-Salem 36, Greeneview 21
Winton Woods 34, Edgewood 0
BADIN 41, ROSS 7
B 7 14 13 7 – 41
R 0 0 0 7 – 7
First Quarter
B: Moore 35 pass from Vidourek (Schweinefuss kick).
Second Quarter
B: Moore 40 pass from Vidourek (Schweinefuss kick).
B: Imhoff 5 pass from Vidourek (Schweinefuss kick).
Third Quarter
B: Rawlings 3 run (kick fail).
B: Moore 22 pass from Vidourek (Schweinefuss kick).
Fourth Quarter
R: Boze 39 run (Vadnais kick).
B: Russo 19 run (Harding kick).
CENTERVILLE 21, FAIRMONT 20
C 0 7 7 7 – 21
F 0 14 0 6 – 20
Second Quarter
F: Hillon 3 run (Holt kick).
F: Wright 35 run (Holt kick).
C: Harrison 1 run (Courville kick).
Third Quarter
C: Callahan 4 run (Courville kick).
Fourth Quarter
F: Gant 2 run (kick fail).
C: Smith 95 kickoff return (Courville kick).
CHAMINADE JULIENNE 21, HARRISON 17
CJ 14 0 0 7 – 21
H 0 7 7 3 – 17
First Quarter
CJ: Owens 31 pass from Chandler (Saunders kick).
CJ: Ward 11 pass from Chandler (Saunders kick).
Second Quarter
H: Pucci 10 pass from Young (Swope kick).
Third Quarter
H: Blank 24 pass from Young (Swope kick).
Fourth Quarter
CJ: Frederick 11 run (Saunders kick).
H: Swope 43 FG.
FAIRBORN 21, XENIA 16
F 0 0 7 14 – 21
X 0 14 0 2 – 16
Second Quarter
X: Severt 99 fumble return (kick fail).
X: Fields 38 pass from Hoyt (Browder run).
Third Quarter
F: Parrish 38 run (Dierker kick).
Fourth Quarter
F: Lewis 14 pass from Parrish (kick fail).
F: Warner 6 run (Warner run).
F: Team safety.
MIAMISBURG 37, BEAVERCREEK 8
B 0 0 0 8 – 8
M 10 21 6 0 – 37
First Quarter
M: Monning 39 FG.
M: MaGohan 42 pass from Barry (Monning kick).
Second Quarter
M: Barry 8 run (Monning kick).
M: Plowman 24 pass from Barry (Monning kick).
M: Plowman 39 punt return (Monning kick).
Third Quarter
M: Davis 4 run (kick fail).
Fourth Quarter
B: Terrell 3 run (Etienne pass).
NORTHMONT 40, SPRINGBORO 36
N 7 14 12 7 – 40
S 7 14 0 15 – 36
First Quarter
S: Armbruster 49 run (Dapore kick).
N: Allen 12 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).
Second Quarter
N: Gregory 3 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).
S: Case 6 run (Dapore kick).
N: Jones 84 run (Vuong kick).
S: Case 3 run (Dapore kick).
Third Quarter
N: Allen 2 pass from Rice (kick fail).
N: Staffney 37 pass from Rice (pass fail).
Fourth Quarter
S: Armbruster 23 run (Dapore kick).
S: Case 27 run (Case pass).
N: Allen 32 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).
PIQUA 26, TROY 10
T 3 0 7 0 – 10
P 7 6 6 7 – 26
First Quarter
T: Kleinhenz 36 FG.
P: Bl. Ouhl 26 pass from Br. Ouhl (Trombley kick).
Second Quarter
P: Br. Ouhl 44 run (kick fail).
Third Quarter
P: Roberts 5 run (run fail).
T: Kemp-Short 4 run (Kleinhenz kick).
Fourth Quarter
P: Kemp interception return (Trombley kick).
PRINCETON 33, HAMILTON 28
P 0 13 6 14 – 33
H 0 14 7 7 – 28
Second Quarter
H: Verdon 5 run (Rios kick).
P: Jackson 55 pass from Lynn (Gmerek kick).
H: Bowling 70 pass from Marshall (Rios kick).
P: Jackson 20 pass from Lynn (kick fail).
Third Quarter
H: Johnson 18 run (Rios kick).
P: Turner 25 pass from Lynn (pass fail).
Fourth Quarter
P: Boyd 34 run (Jackson pass).
H: Johnson 18 run (Rios kick).
P: Boyd 1 run (run fail).
SPRINGFIELD 21, WAYNE 14
W 7 0 7 0 – 14
S 14 7 0 0 – 21
First Quarter
S: Van Noord 37 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).
W: Dorsey 1 run (Doan kick).
S: Brown 46 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).
Second Quarter
S: Noord 13 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).
Third Quarter
W: Ward 4 run (Doan kick).
STEBBINS 28, WEST CARROLLTON 25
S 0 7 13 8 – 28
WC 12 7 6 0 – 25
First Quarter
WC: Berry 14 pass from Cleveland (kick fail).
WC: Anthony 6 pass from Cleveland (run fail).
Second Quarter
S: Rutledge 37 run (Dozier kick).
WC: Howard 1 run (Noble kick).
Third Quarter
S: Harris 29 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).
WC: Anthony 30 pass from Cleveland (kick fail).
S: Rutledge 3 run (kick fail).
Fourth Quarter
S: Keller 10 run (Pennington pass).
SYCAMORE 34, LAKOTA EAST 31
LE 14 3 7 7 – 31
S 0 7 7 20 – 34
First Quarter
LE: Kathman 1 run (Rosario kick).
LE: Hartmann 42 pass from Kathmann (Allen kick).
Second Quarter
S: Ferrell 6 pass from Fehr (Salas kick).
LE: Hoffman 28 FG.
Third Quarter
S: Ingle 1 run (Salas kick).
LE: Hartmann 40 pass from Kathman (Hoffman kick).
Fourth Quarter
S: Schraffenberger 19 pass from Fehr (Salas kick).
S: Ingle 61 run (Salas kick).
LE: Lugo-Flowers 4 run (Hoffman kick).
S: Ingle 1 run.