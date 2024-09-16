High school football: Top performances of Week 4

Here are the top 10, including one 200-yard rushing game, two 300-yard passing performances and a player who scored on each side of the ball.

1. Alex Amburgy completed 9 of 16 passes for 323 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 53 yards as Waynesville beat Brookville 56-29.

Garrett Lundy caught 14 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans while Trenton Davis had four catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

2. Wyatt Kimmel completed 20 of 33 passes for 340 yards and a touchdown for Milton-Union in a 35-27 loss to Sidney Lehman. Payton Mayfield caught eight passes for 152 yards and a touchdown and ran for 62 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs while Seth Lowry ran for 107 yards and a touchdown.

3. In that same game, Turner Lachey completed 15 of 25 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 72 yards and another touchdown for the Cavaliers while Evan O’Leary caught seven passes for 128 yards against Milton-Union.

4. Brody O’Banion ran for 219 yards on just 13 carries, including an 89-yard touchdown, as Edgewood beat Talawanda 34-14.

5. Aaron Dandrea threw for 203 yards and ran for 130 more as Belmont beat Cincinnati Gamble 42-8. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more. Teammate Isaic Williams had four sacks for the Bison.

6. Sam Wiles threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 128 yards as Lakota West beat Fairfield 50-14.

7 Josh Holzinger threw for 220 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions as Carroll improved to 4-0 with a 23-20 overtime win over Cincinnati Northwest. He also ran for 70 yards and a touchdown. Jack McGready caught four passes for 130 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots.

8. Kayden Franklin ran 12 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 73 yards and two more touchdowns as Troy beat West Carrollton 48-7.

9. Diezel Taylor completed all eight passes he threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 60 yards and two more touchdowns as Northeastern beat Greenon 53-16. Garrett Chadwell ran for 108 yards on six carries with a touchdown and caught two passes for 75 yards and a touchdown for the Jets.

10. Brock Baker completed seven of 10 passes fro 203 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 36 yards and a touchdown for Fairmont in a 31-28 loss to Centerville. Kameron Thornton caught two passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Honorable mention:

Deonte Smith ran for 100 yards and a touchdown and intercepted two passes for Northridge in a 28-10 win over Miami East. He returned one of his picks for a touchdown and also had a rushing TD. In the same game, Teon Hill ran for 147 yards on 18 carries and Cameron Moss had 14 tackles and four sacks for the Polar Bears.

Jastin Bourne threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions as Middletown beat Sycamore 36-0. Chandler Shields caught six passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Brayden Reece ran for 139 yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns as Monroe beat Cincinnati Hughes 26-20.

Kaleb Miller ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns as Middletown Madison beat Meadowdale 42-12. Miller also had four tackles and broke up two passes.

Mason Reckner completed 9 of 17 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns for Butler in a 41-7 win over Greenville.

Lem Grayson ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries for Badin in a 21-14 win over Columbus Ready.

Tristan Smith ran for 128 yards on eight carries while Brodie Hopkins ran for 123 yards on five tries and scored two touchdowns as Valley View beat Carlisle 50-20.

Eaton quarterback Aaron Rogers threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns and Preston Orr caught five passes for 107 yards as the Eagles beat Oakwood 34-7.

Jake Lenser ran for 100 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries as Brookville lost to Waynesville 56-29.

Larkin Thomas threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns for Tippecanoe while Will Strong caught nine passes for 127 yards and a touchdown as the Red Devils beat Piqua 35-10.

Ethan New completed 14 of 16 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns as Sidney beat Fairborn 37-27.

Zyaire Cavitt ran for 168 yards on 26 carries while scoring two touchdowns for the Firebirds against the Yellow Jackets.

Nick Shifflet threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns for West Liberty-Salem in a 41-0 win over Southeastern. Jacob Evans caught six passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns while Josiah Stidham ran for 20 yards for the Tigers.

Aiden Lowery ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns while Nydrell Wright ran for 120 yards for Chaminade Julienne in a 26-7 win over Franklin.

Berkley Little caught 144 yards on eight receptions and a touchdown for Catholic Central as the Fighting Irish lost 50-13 to Fairbanks.

Gracen Goldsmith ran for 164 yards and a touchdown for Hamilton in a 7-3 win over Mason. He also averaged 40.3 yards on three punts.

Calilien Grant ran 20 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns for Northmont in a 20-15 win at Beavercreek. Zane Piatt ran for 126 yards and a touchdown for the Beavers.