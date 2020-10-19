X

High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked?

Bellbrook's Jonah Atchison tackles Franklin's Drew Isaacs during their game at Bellbrook on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Nick Falzerano/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: NICK FALZERANO

Credit: NICK FALZERANO

Sports | 16 minutes ago
By Associated Press

Below is this week’s high school football state poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Central (13) 8-0 163

2, Lakota West (1) 8-0 145

3, Dublin Coffman (1) 8-0 129

4, Northmont (1) 8-0 122

5, Mentor (1) 7-1 117

6, Springfield 7-1 90

7, Cincinnati St. Xavier 6-2 82

8, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 6-2 33

9, Westerville Central 6-1 20

10, Cincinnati Elder 5-3 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (14) 6-0 162

2, Toledo Central Catholic 5-0 130

3, Avon 7-0 119

4, Massillon Perry 7-0 105

5, Westerville South (1) 7-0 94

6, Hudson 7-0 72

7, Massillon Washington 6-1 69

8, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 7-0 64

9, Piqua (1) 7-0 60

10, Cincinnati La Salle 5-2 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 20. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 14.

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (10) 7-0 154

2, Bellbrook (3) 7-0 130

3, Canfield (1) 7-0 117

4, Badin (1) 8-0 101

5, Streetsboro (1) 7 -0 94

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 7-0 93

7, Thornville Sheridan 7-0 73

8, Trotwood-Madison 4-0 66

9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (1) 5-1 60

10, New Philadelphia 6-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 13.

DIVISION IV

1, Clinton-Massie (11) 7-0 154

2, St. Clairsville (1) 7-0 130

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 6-0 129

4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 6-0 110

5, Bellevue 7-0 85

6, Canal Fulton Northwest 7-0 82

7, Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 61

8, Waverly 7-0 60

9, Shelby (1) 7-0 53

10, Beloit West Branch (1) 7-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 17. Byesville Meadowbrook 15.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (12) 8-0 169

2, Ironton (1) 7-0 146

3, Canfield S. Range 7-0 125

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 7-0 106

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 7-0 100

6, Garrettsville Garfield (2) 7-0 97

7, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2) 7-0 82

8, Wheelersburg 6-1 52

9, Tontogany Otsego 7-0 41

10, Gahanna Columbus Academy 6-1 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (12) 7-0 166

2, Mechanicsburg 7-0 128

(tie) Beverly Fort Frye (2) 7-0 128

4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 7-0 109

5, Archbold (1) 7-0 95

6, Wickliffe 7-0 84

7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 7-0 66

8, Frankfort Adena 7-0 59

9, Creston Norwayne (1) 7-0 39

10, West Jefferson 6-1 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore (1) 20. Andover Pymatuning Valley 19. Sherwood Fairview 15.

DIVISION VII

1, Marion Local (17) 7-0 178

2, Tri-Village 7-0 150

3, Glouster Trimble 7-0 131

4, Malvern 7-0 106

5, Ft. Loramie (1) 7-1 92

6, Lima Central Catholic 5-1 87

7, Lima Perry 6-0 68

8, Warren John F. Kennedy 5-2 52

9, Norwalk St. Paul 6-1 47

10, Leetonia 6-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 15.

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.