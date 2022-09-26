High School Football State Poll: Is your team ranked?

Below is this week’s Associated Press state football poll:
DIVISION I
1. Cin. Moeller (19) 6-0 199
2. Lakota West 6-0 159
3. Lakewood St. Edward 5-1 143
4. Cin. Elder 5-1 118
5. Dublin Jerome (2) 6-0 111
6. Centerville 5-1 88
7. Cle. St. Ignatius 4-1 55
8. Cle. Heights 6-0 53
9. Springboro 5-1 48
10. Springfield 4-1 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Princeton 45. Gahanna Lincoln 19. Medina 18. New Albany 13. Fairfield 12.
DIVISION II
1. Akron Hoban (13) 6-0 187
2. Cin. Winton Woods (5) 6-0 153
3. Kings 6-0 114
4. Massillon Washington 5-1 111
(tie) Medina Highland 6-0 111
(tie) Xenia (2) 6-0 111
7. Uniontown Lake 6-0 95
8. Tol, Central Catholic (1) 5-1 61
9. Avon 5-1 41
10. Painesville Riverside 5-1 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hudson 28. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 26. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 18. Edgewood 12.
DIVISION III
1. Badin (16) 6-0 196
2. Chardon (2) 5-1 154
3. Canfield 5-1 129
4. Tippecanoe 5-1 81
5. Youngstown Ursuline 5-1 77
6. Western Brown 5-1 72
7. Bellbrook (1) 5-1 68
8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 5-1 59
9. Youngstown Chaney 5-1 56
10. Tiffin Columbian 5-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 32. Wapakoneta 23. Chillicothe 17. Aurora 14.
DIVISION IV
1. Cle. Glenville (16) 6-0 192
2. Cin. Wyoming (4) 6-0 171
3. Steubenville 6-0 154
4. Millersburg West Holmes 6-0 133
5. Van Wert 5-1 75
6. Sandusky Perkins 5-1 55
7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 6-0 51
8. Chillicothe Unioto 6-0 48
9. Beloit West Branch 5-1 44
10. Girard 5-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus East 26. Fenwick 21. Jefferson Area 20. Spr. Shawnee 19. Bellevue 17. Elyria Catholic 17.
DIVISION V
1. Coldwater (9) 6-0 169
2. Ironton (7) 6-0 159
3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 6-0 122
4. Liberty Center 6-0 100
5. Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 93
6. Milton-Union 6-0 57
7. Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 55
8. Bloomdale Elmwood 6-0 49
9. Perry 5-1 39
10. Chillicothe Zane Trace 6-0 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Spr. Northeastern 33. Belmont Union Local 30. Cin. Madeira 28. Greeneview (1) 24. Valley View 23. Barnesville 22. Pemberville Eastwood 13.
DIVISION VI
1. Marion Local (17) 6-0 197
2. Kirtland (3) 6-0 180
3. Carey 6-0 148
4. Mogadore 6-0 116
5. Ashland Crestview 6-0 106
6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 72
7. Versailles 4-2 65
8. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 52
9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 5-0 47
10. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5-1 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28. Williamsburg 18. Tri-Village 15.
DIVISION VII
1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 5-1 165
2. Spr. Catholic Central (7) 6-0 136
3. New Bremen (2) 5-1 120
4. Newark Catholic 3-1 108
5. Antwerp (1) 6-0 101
6. Lowellville 6-0 80
7. Waynesfield-Goshen 6-0 49
8. Arlington 6-0 47
(tie) McComb 5-1 47
10. Mechanicsburg 5-1 45
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 43. Franklin Furnace Green 39. Ansonia 30. Caldwell (1) 22. Danville 22. Hannibal River 13.