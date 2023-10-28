High school football: Round 1 playoff scores

PLAYOFFS

First Round

Friday’s Results

Division I

Region 2

Centerville 23, Olentangy Orange 6

Dublin Coffman 14, Fairmont 7

Miamisburg 34, Delaware Hayes 14

Olentangy 44, Dublin Jerome 13

Olentangy Berlin 20, Marysville 0

Olentangy Liberty 36, Findlay 35

Perrysburg 20, Tol. Whitmer 14

Springfield 38, Wayne 14

Region 4

Elder 28, Oak Hills 14

Hamilton 13, Sycamore 10

Lakota West 69, Western Hills 0

Mason 17, Lebanon 0

Milford 41, Fairfield 15

Moeller 49, West Clermont 13

Princeton 41, Middletown 15

St. Xavier 35, Springboro 13

Division II

Region 8

Anderson 43, Turpin 7

Harrison 51, Sidney 6

Kings 38, Loveland 17

Lima Senior 42, Xenia 32

Northmont 35, Fairborn 0

Troy 26, Stebbins 7

Winton Woods 12, LaSalle 6

Withrow 49, Edgewood 0

Division III

Region 11

Bellefontaine 49, John Glenn 7

Bishop Watterson 45, Col. South 0

Bloom-Carroll 58, The Plains Athens 14

Granville 53, Bexley 27

Jackson 49, Marietta 14

London 57, Col. Beechcroft 14

Miami Trace 55, Hamilton Township 34

Tri-Valley 49, Buckeye Valley 12

Region 12

Badin 41, Goshen 0

Bellbrook 48, Wilmington 0

Butler 17, Elida 0

Celina 49, Hillsboro 7

Chaminade Julienne 35, Mt. Healthy 28

Tippecanoe 49, Western Brown 20

Trotwood 42, Oakwood 0

Wapakoneta 63, New Richmond 21

Division IV

Region 14

Galion 36, Oberlin Firelands 6

Glenville 44, Lima Bath 0

Napoleon 41, Bellevue 24

Shelby 40, Cle. Central Catholic 0

Sandusky Perkins 44, Vermilion 6

St. Marys 42, Wauseon 14

Van Wert 48, River Valley 30

West Holmes 0, Bryan 50

Region 16

Alter 42, Roger Bacon 0

Clinton-Massie 50, Dunbar 12

Indian Hill 36, Reading 21

McNicholas 41, Eaton 20

Springfield Shawnee 37, Waverly 7

Taft 39, McClain 7

Urbana 56, Chillicothe Unioto 21

Wyoming 42, Washington C.H. 0

Division V

Region 18

Archbold 37, Fredericktown 6

Coldwater 47, Indian Lake 0

Eastwood 14, Marion Pleasant 0

Huron 28, Genoa Area 21

Liberty Center 56, Elmwood 14

Marengo Highland 21, Findlay Liberty-Benton 17

Milan Edison 48, Spencerville 0

Oak Harbor 49, Otsego 20

Region 20

Bethel-Tate 35, Blanchester 20

Brookville 55, Miami East 3

Northeastern 14, Greeneview 7

Preble Shawnee 28, Milton-Union 17

Purcell Marian 55, Madeira 14

Waynesville 38, Carlisle 0

Valley View 55, Westfall 7

Zane Trace 24, Middletown Madison 14

Division VI

Region 24

Anna 58, Allen East 28

Cin. Country Day 63, Dayton Christian 13

Paint Valley 37, Parkway 23

Tri-Village 35, National Trail 0

Twin Valley South 34, Deer Park 7

Versailles 40, Troy Christian 0

West Liberty-Salem 47, Lucasville Valley 7

Williamsburg 73, Dixie 0

Division VII

Region 28

Ansonia 52, Lockland 7

Cedarville 42, Lehman Catholic 28

Fort Loramie 42, Southeastern 35

Marion Local 63, Tri-County North 0

Mechanicsburg 40, SBEP 14

Minster 50, Bradford 8

New Bremen 35, Cin. College Prep 0

St. Henry 28, Riverside 5

