High school football recruiting: Some of Ohio’s best 2022 prospects are local

The 2022 football recruiting class already looks strong locally with five area players in the top 10 of the early rankings from 247Sports.
Alter’s C.J. Hicks leads the way at No. 2 in the state behind fellow Ohio State verbal commit Gabe Powers, a linebacker from Marysville.
Hicks plays multiple positions for the Knights, but he is rated the No. 3 outside linebacker in the country.
Wayne offensive lineman Aamil Wagner is the No. 3 player in the state and No. 9 tackle in the country while Lakota West cornerback Jyaire Brown ranks No. 5 in the state.
One of Brown’s teammates, fellow Ohio State verbal commit Tegra Tshabola, is the No. 9 player in Ohio and the No. 24 offensive tackle prospect.
Wayne’s Elijah Brown rounds out the top 10 in the state and is rated the No. 10 tight end in the country.
Credit: DaytonDailyNews
Also appearing in the early Class of 2022 rankings are Alter lineman Derrick Shepard Jr. at No. 11, Hamilton running back Kaleb Johnson at No. 20 and Lakota West “athlete” Alex Afari at No. 21.
Springfield safety Delian Bradley is No. 25 with Centerville quarterback Chase Harrison at No. 29, West Carrollton running back Tyron Darby at No. 35 and Springfield quarterback Te’Sean Smoot at No. 36.
Shepard has verbally committed to Cincinnati.