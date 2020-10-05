High school football playoffs: Who 15 area teams will be playing this weekend

Below is this week’s high school football playoff schedule for area teams. Because of an imbalance of schools, some of the top seeded teams did receive byes in Divisions II-VII. There are no byes in Division I.
Divisions I-III and VII will play on Friday nights; Divisions IV, V and VI will play at Saturdays. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Division I, Region 2
Friday, Oct. 9
Findlay (9) at Springboro (8)
Middletown (15) at Northmont (2)
Division I, Region 4
Friday, Oct. 9
West Clermont (16) at Lakota West (1)
Sycamore (9) at Lakota East (8)
Lebanon (13) at Mason (4)
Fairfield (10) at Elder (7)
Moeller (11) at Hamilton (6)
Division II, Region 8
Friday, Oct. 9
Columbus West (25) at Edgewood (8)
Belmont (20) at Talawanda (13)
Loveland (18) at Little Miami (15)
NOTE: Top 7 seeds, including Kings (4), received first-round byes
Division III, Region 12
Friday, Oct. 9
Vandalia Butler (24) at Franklin (9)
Monroe (21) at Elida (12)
Fenwick (23) at Mount Healthy (10)
NOTE: Top 6 seeds, including Badin (2) and Ross (5), received first-round byes
Division IV, Region 16
Saturday, Oct. 10
None
NOTE: Top 8 seeds, including Waynesville (8), received first-round byes
Division V, Region 20
Saturday, Oct. 10
Carlisle (17) at Summit Country Day (16)
Division VII, Region 28
Friday, Oct. 9
None
NOTE: Top 11 seeds, including New Miami (8), received first-round byes