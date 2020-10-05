X

High school football playoffs: Who 15 area teams will be playing this weekend

Lakota West quarterback Mitch Bolden carries the ball looking for an open receiver during their game against Hamilton Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Lakota West won 40-13. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports | 44 minutes ago
By John Boyle

Below is this week’s high school football playoff schedule for area teams. Because of an imbalance of schools, some of the top seeded teams did receive byes in Divisions II-VII. There are no byes in Division I.

Divisions I-III and VII will play on Friday nights; Divisions IV, V and VI will play at Saturdays. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Division I, Region 2

Friday, Oct. 9

Findlay (9) at Springboro (8)

Middletown (15) at Northmont (2)

Division I, Region 4

Friday, Oct. 9

West Clermont (16) at Lakota West (1)

Sycamore (9) at Lakota East (8)

Lebanon (13) at Mason (4)

Fairfield (10) at Elder (7)

Moeller (11) at Hamilton (6)

Division II, Region 8

Friday, Oct. 9

Columbus West (25) at Edgewood (8)

Belmont (20) at Talawanda (13)

Loveland (18) at Little Miami (15)

NOTE: Top 7 seeds, including Kings (4), received first-round byes

Division III, Region 12

Friday, Oct. 9

Vandalia Butler (24) at Franklin (9)

Monroe (21) at Elida (12)

Fenwick (23) at Mount Healthy (10)

NOTE: Top 6 seeds, including Badin (2) and Ross (5), received first-round byes

Division IV, Region 16

Saturday, Oct. 10

None

NOTE: Top 8 seeds, including Waynesville (8), received first-round byes

Division V, Region 20

Saturday, Oct. 10

Carlisle (17) at Summit Country Day (16)

­­­­Division VII, Region 28

Friday, Oct. 9

None

NOTE: Top 11 seeds, including New Miami (8), received first-round byes

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.