High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

Friday’s Results
DIVISION I
Region 1
Lakewood St. Edward 27, Mentor 0
Region 2
Springfield 35, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7
Region 3
Gahanna Lincoln 25, New Albany 17
Region 4
Moeller 38, Lakota West 20
DIVISION II
Region 5
Akron Hoban 41, Hudson 7
Region 6
Tol. Central Catholic 28, Avon 20
Region 7
Massillon Washington 24, Uniontown Lake 6
Region 8
Kings 45, Anderson 42
DIVISION III
Region 9
Canfield 14, Chardon 7
Region 10
Parma Heights Holy Name 56, Parma Padua 21
Region 11
Carroll Bloom-Carroll 33, Bishop Watterson 28
Region 12
Tippecanoe 20, Badin 17
DIVISION V
Region 17
Canfield South Range 49, Perry 21
Region 18
Liberty Center 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 38
Region 19
Ironton 34, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0
Region 20
Valley View 21, Milton-Union 7
