High School Football playoff scoreboard

Cutline2: Alter High School quarterback Brian Shane runs past two Hamilton Ross defenders during their Division III regional final game on Friday night at Hamilton Ross High School. The Knights won 35-21. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Sports | 1 hour ago
By Travis Erickson, Contributing Writer

Football

STATE SEMIFINALS

Friday’s Results

Division I

Pickerington Central 38, Mentor 31

St. Xavier 12, Springfield 10

REGIONAL FINALS

Friday’s Results

Division II

Akron Hoban 31, Hudson 14

Avon 20, Avon Lake 17

La Salle 35, Winton Woods 10

Massillon 43, Massillon Perry 13

Division III

Alter 35, Ross 21

Chardon 38, Canfield 6

Col. St. Francis DeSales 38, Col. Bishop Hartley 7

Tiffin Columbian 17, Parma Heights Holy Name 14

Division VII

Lima Central Catholic 62, Hopewell-Loudon 20

New Bremen 24, Marion Local 17

Newark Catholic 10, Shadyside 7

Warren JFK 21, Lucas 0

