High School Football: OHSAA changes tickets policy

Credit: SCOTT HUCK

Credit: SCOTT HUCK

By
1 hour ago
This week fans purchasing football playoff game tickets at the gate will no longer have to pay more than those who bought them online.

When the playoffs began last week, tickets at the gate cost $15 while tickets purchased online were $12 for general admission for adult and $9 for students.

ExploreRegional quarterfinal pairings

Those prices will now be the same at the gate.

In either case, there is no charge for children 5 and under.

Those prices will remain for rounds two, three and four but go up to $16 and $13, respectively, for the state semifinals and finals.

The association also announced games played at non-high school sites will have online-only ticket sales.

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

