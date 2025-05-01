High School Football: OHSAA announces division changes for this fall

The Knights are among 12 teams in the state to move up as a result of the OHSAA’s competitive balance process, which uses roster data from the previous season to adjust head counts based on how many players on a roster are from another district (for public schools) or changed schools at some point since seventh grade (for private schools).

Alter will compete in Division III after being in DIV last season.

Additionally, Troy is moving up to Division I this fall as a result of competitive balance while Hamilton Badin drops to Division III after playing in Division II last season.

The Trojans would have remained in Division II if not for a 15-boy bump from competitive balance.

Instead, they ended up one above the cutoff of 591 while Alter’s count went up by 59, leaving the Knights 14 over the cutoff for Division IV.

In Division IV, Meadowdale will drop from Division III, and Northridge drops from Division IV to DV.

In Division VI, Tr-Village moves up along with Troy Christian.

The OHSAA divisional and regional assignments were released at the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association annual meeting in Columbus on Thursday morning.

Division I

Troy is one of two teams to move up from Division II to Division I (joining Solon)

Division II

No new area teams

Division III

Badin drops down from Division II.

Alter moves up from Division IV

Division IV

Meadowdale drops down from Division III

Division V

Northridge drops down from DIV

Division VI

Tri-Village and Troy Christian move up fro DVII

Division VII

No new area teams