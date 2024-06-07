High school football: Lakota West OL announces college decision

Lakota West offensive lineman Vincent Giordano has made his college choice.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound senior-to-be announced Thursday he will play his college football at Bowling Green.

The Falcons are among nine teams to offer Giordano, a group that also includes Army, Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Illinois State, Kent State, Marshall and Toledo according to 247Sports.com

He is the second Firebird from the 2025 class to verbally commit to an FBS school, joining tight end Luca Gilbert, who is headed to Miami (Fla.).

College programs seem to have noticed Giordano earlier than recruiting services, though that is likely to change.

He entered the summer ranked the No. 128 prospect in Ohio and 159th among offensive tackles.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

