High School Football computer ratings: Is your team in playoff position?

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every week beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 27, when 448 schools — the top 16 in each region — will qualify for the playoffs.
The top 18 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.
Division I
Region 1 - 1. Mentor (6-0) 15.0202, 2. Perrysburg (6-0) 14.8333, 3. Lakewood St. Edward (3-3) 11.0335, 4. Canton McKinley (4-2) 10.4975, 5. Tol. Whitmer (4-2) 9.9333, 6. Lorain (5-1) 8.8, 7. Massillon Jackson (3-3) 7.65, 8. Findlay (3-3) 6.4, 9. Strongsville (3-3) 6.2667, 10. Brunswick (2-4) 4.4333, 11. Medina (2-4) 4.4, 12. Cleveland Heights (2-4) 3.952, 13. Parma Normandy (2-4) 3.654, 14. Berea-Midpark (1-5) 2.3333, 15. Cle. John Marshall (2-4) 1.75, 16. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-5) 1.6833, 17t. Elyria (0-6) 0, 17t. Canton GlenOak (0-6) 0
Region 2 - 1. Galloway Westland (5-1) 10.45, 2. Springfield (4-2) 9.8737, 3. Centerville (3-3) 9.85, 4. Hilliard Davidson (4-2) 8.7955, 5. Middletown (4-2) 8.55, 6. Kettering Fairmont (4-2) 8.1167, 7. Springboro (4-2) 8, 8. Lebanon (3-3) 6.2833, 9. Huber Hts. Wayne (2-4) 4.7167, 10. Clayton Northmont (2-4) 4.2333, 11. Dublin Jerome (2-4) 3.3667, 12. Beavercreek (3-3) 3.3056, 13. Hilliard Bradley (2-4) 2.8167, 14. Marysville (1-5) 2.3833, 15. Grove City Central Crossing (1-5) 1.9667, 16. Dublin Coffman (1-5) 1.55, 17. Hilliard Darby (0-6) 0
Region 3 - 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-1) 15.3167, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5-1) 13.6167, 3. Grove City (5-1) 12.7833, 4. Upper Arlington (5-1) 12.1833, 5. Groveport-Madison (4-2) 11.8333, 6. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-2) 11.0667, 7. Gahanna Lincoln (4-2) 10.0333, 8. Pickerington North (5-1) 9.8611, 9. Pickerington Central (4-2) 9.7167, 10. Westerville North (4-2) 9.5167, 11. Delaware Hayes (4-2) 9.45, 12. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-1) 8.9833, 13. Newark (4-2) 6.4667, 14. Reynoldsburg (2-4) 3.1, 15. Lancaster (2-4) 2.7399, 16t. Thomas Worthington (0-6) 0, 16t. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (0-6) 0
Region 4 - 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (5-1) 16.952, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (6-0) 15.8333, 3. West Chester Lakota West (5-1) 14.3167, 4. Hamilton (4-2) 12.2, 5. Cin. Princeton (4-2) 12.1333, 6. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (4-2) 12.0333, 7. Cincinnati West Clermont (4-2) 11.8667, 8. Cin. St. Xavier (4-2) 10.8333, 9. Cin. Elder (4-2) 10.3963, 10. Milford (3-3) 5.5333, 11. Mason (2-4) 5.3667, 12. Cin. Oak Hills (3-3) 5.1167, 13. Fairfield (2-4) 2.8167, 14. Morrow Little Miami (1-5) 1.7333, 15t. Cin. Sycamore (1-5) 1.0833, 15t. Cin. Walnut Hills (1-5) 1.0833, 17t. Cin. Colerain (0-6) 0, 17t. Cin. Western Hills (0-6) 0
Division II
Region 5 - 1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (6-0) 15.9, 2. Macedonia Nordonia (6-0) 13.1212, 3. Green (4-2) 12.25, 4. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-1) 10.4003, 5. Austintown-Fitch (5-1) 10.3, 6. Uniontown Lake (5-1) 9.4949, 7. Boardman (4-2) 9.0884, 8. Painesville Riverside (3-3) 8.4333, 9. Warren G. Harding (4-2) 7.8833, 10. North Canton Hoover (4-2) 7.4833, 11. Hudson (3-3) 6.6833, 12. Willoughby South (2-4) 5.55, 13. Mayfield (3-3) 5.3, 14. Louisville (3-3) 5.1833, 15. Solon (2-4) 5.1333, 16. Eastlake North (3-3) 5.0833, 17. Cle. John Adams (4-1) 4.1, 18. Stow-Munroe Falls (2-4) 3.8, 19. Euclid (2-4) 3.75, 20. Shaker Hts. (2-4) 3.6667
Region 6 - 1. Avon (6-0) 17.1333, 2. Medina Highland (6-0) 13.6167, 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-0) 13.4667, 4. Amherst Steele (5-1) 13.0333, 5. Wadsworth (6-0) 12.7333, 6. Avon Lake (4-2) 12.0126, 7. North Ridgeville (5-1) 10.5833, 8. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (5-1) 9.3929, 9. Oregon Clay (4-2) 9.05, 10. Sandusky (3-3) 8.4167, 11. Cle. Rhodes (4-2) 8.3095, 12. Olmsted Falls (4-2) 7.5833, 13. Lakewood (3-3) 6.2828, 14. Fremont Ross (2-4) 5.1833, 15. Tol. Start (3-3) 5.1333, 16. North Olmsted (2-4) 4.8333, 17. Westlake (2-4) 4.0333, 18. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (2-4) 3.65, 19. Sylvania Southview (3-3) 3.5167, 20. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (1-5) 2.2
Region 7 - 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (5-1) 13.5333, 2. Ashville Teays Valley (5-1) 12.7, 3. Ashland (6-0) 12.3889, 4. Cols. Walnut Ridge (6-0) 12.2333, 5. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-1) 11.0354, 6. Canal Winchester (4-2) 9.7, 7. Cols. Briggs (4-2) 7.75, 8. Massillon Washington (3-2) 7.5059, 9. Massillon Perry (3-3) 7.35, 10. New Albany (2-4) 6.6667, 11. Cols. St. Charles (4-2) 6.4833, 12. Westerville South (3-3) 5.1167, 13. Cols. Northland (3-3) 4.7667, 14. Pataskala Licking Hts. (2-4) 4.45, 15. Worthington Kilbourne (3-3) 3.8167, 16. Cols. Franklin Hts. (2-4) 3.1616, 17. Logan (1-5) 2.45, 18. Mount Vernon (2-4) 2.15, 19. Marion Harding (1-5) 2.05, 20. Wooster (1-5) 2.0167
Region 8 - 1. Cin. Anderson (6-0) 18.7333, 2. Xenia (6-0) 15.3333, 3. Harrison (5-1) 12.1667, 4. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-1) 11.35, 5. Cin. LaSalle (5-1) 11.15, 6. Lima Senior (6-0) 10.7, 7. Kings Mills Kings (4-2) 10.5, 8. Vandalia Butler (4-2) 8.15, 9. Cin. Aiken (4-1) 8.0205, 10. Monroe (4-2) 7.95, 11. Hamilton Badin (4-2) 7.7833, 12. Sidney (4-2) 6.7667, 13. Riverside Stebbins (3-3) 4.5333, 14. Troy (3-3) 4.0667, 15. Loveland (2-4) 4.0333, 16. Piqua (2-4) 3.6167, 17. Cin. Turpin (2-4) 3.4667, 18. Cin. Withrow (1-5) 3.0333, 19. Day. Belmont (3-3) 2.6667, 20. Trotwood-Madison (1-5) 2.6, 21. Trenton Edgewood (1-5) 1.9667, 22. Fairborn (2-4) 1.9167
Division III
Region 9 - 1. Youngstown Ursuline (5-1) 13.8611, 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-0) 13.8333, 3. Aurora (6-0) 12.6333, 4. Gates Mills Hawken (5-1) 10.6333, 5. Geneva (5-1) 9.4, 6. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-1) 8.5667, 7. Madison (4-2) 8.3788, 8. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 8.3333, 9. Chardon (3-2) 8.2111, 10. Chagrin Falls Kenston (3-3) 7.2475, 11. Tallmadge (4-2) 7.1833, 12. Maple Hts. (4-2) 6.5, 13. Bedford (3-2) 6.4222, 14. Youngstown Chaney (2-3) 5.2899, 15. Youngstown East (3-2) 4.8477, 16. Painesville Harvey (3-3) 4.3, 17. Canfield (2-4) 4.2929, 18. Akron East (3-3) 4.0901, 19. Kent Roosevelt (2-4) 3.6833, 20. Hunting Valley University School (2-4) 2.9773
Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (5-1) 13.3943, 2. Rocky River (5-1) 11.5833, 3. Medina Buckeye (5-1) 10.7833, 4. Cle. Benedictine (4-2) 10.6692, 5. Grafton Midview (4-2) 7.6, 6. Richfield Revere (4-2) 7.5667, 7. Defiance (4-2) 7.25, 8. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-2) 6.55, 9. Maumee (4-2) 6.0833, 10. Norwalk (2-4) 4.7667, 11. Copley (2-4) 4.1167, 12. Cle. Central Cath. (2-4) 4.0333, 13t. Lima Shawnee (2-4) 4.0167, 13t. Lexington (3-3) 4.0167, 15. Bowling Green (3-3) 3.85, 16. Tiffin Columbian (2-4) 3.2296, 17. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-3) 3.2222, 18. Rocky River Lutheran West (1-5) 3.2167, 19. Mansfield Senior (1-5) 2.4667, 20. Tol. Rogers (2-4) 1.9167
Region 11 - 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (6-0) 16.7424, 2. Steubenville (6-0) 15.4303, 3. The Plains Athens (6-0) 13.1333, 4. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-0) 12.85, 5. Granville (6-0) 10.4333, 6. Dover (4-2) 10.2333, 7. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 9.25, 8. Newark Licking Valley (5-1) 8.6111, 9. Wintersville Indian Creek (5-1) 7.7604, 10. Delaware Buckeye Valley (4-2) 7.3535, 11. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-3) 6.95, 12. Cols. Linden McKinley (3-3) 6.8333, 13. Jackson (4-2) 6.8, 14. Carrollton (4-2) 6.7167, 15. Circleville (3-3) 6.1833, 16. Thornville Sheridan (4-2) 6.0076, 17. Marietta (5-1) 5.9983, 18t. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-3) 5.2667, 18t. Cols. Hamilton Township (3-3) 5.2667, 20. New Philadelphia (3-3) 4.7045
Region 12 - 1. Tipp City Tippecanoe (6-0) 14.9833, 2. Wapakoneta (6-0) 12.2167, 3. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (5-1) 11.8167, 4. Bellbrook (5-1) 10.9, 5. Batavia (5-1) 10.1167, 6. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-1) 9.6237, 7. London (6-0) 8.55, 8. St. Marys Memorial (4-2) 8.0167, 9. Bellefontaine (4-2) 7.8167, 10. Franklin (3-3) 6.4667, 11. Day. Carroll (4-2) 6.0833, 12. Oxford Talawanda (2-4) 5.75, 13. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-3) 5.6167, 14. Celina (4-2) 5.35, 15. Day. Meadowdale (4-2) 5.2222, 16. Cin. Hughes (3-3) 4.9545, 17. Hamilton Ross (2-4) 4.6667, 18. Wilmington (3-3) 4.6333, 19. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-3) 4.1667, 20. Goshen (2-4) 3.8207
Division IV
Region 13 - 1. Mentor Lake Cath. (6-0) 13.1919, 2. Perry (5-1) 12.5167, 3. Streetsboro (6-0) 11.3667, 4. Beloit West Branch (6-0) 11.0253, 5. Struthers (4-1) 10.5169, 6. Cle. Glenville (4-2) 10.2568, 7. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-1) 10.0167, 8. Mogadore Field (5-1) 9.3833, 9. Pepper Pike Orange (5-1) 7.9833, 10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (6-0) 7.8844, 11. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-2) 7.0328, 12. Norton (3-3) 6.9667, 13. Hubbard (4-2) 5.8384, 14. Ravenna (2-4) 4.45, 15. Jefferson Area (2-4) 4.3667, 16. Akron Buchtel (1-5) 3.4747, 17. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (1-5) 2.8, 18. Chesterland West Geauga (2-4) 2.75, 19. Peninsula Woodridge (2-4) 2.5667, 20. Salem (1-5) 1.8333
Region 14 - 1. Sandusky Perkins (6-0) 16.7333, 2. Ontario (6-0) 13.5, 3. Shelby (6-0) 12.1833, 4. Lorain Clearview (5-0) 10.9556, 5. Caledonia River Valley (4-2) 9.0333, 6. Vermilion (5-1) 7.8333, 7. Clyde (4-2) 7.4333, 8. Tontogany Otsego (4-2) 6.9667, 9. Lodi Cloverleaf (4-2) 6.649, 10. Bay Village Bay (3-3) 6.3333, 11. Ottawa-Glandorf (3-3) 6.0667, 12. Galion (4-2) 5.65, 13. Napoleon (3-3) 5.5667, 14. Orrville (3-3) 5.45, 15. Elida (2-4) 5.0833, 16. Bellevue (2-4) 3.75, 17t. Oberlin Firelands (2-4) 3.55, 17t. Sheffield Brookside (3-3) 3.55, 19. Wauseon (2-4) 2.7667, 20. Bellville Clear Fork (1-5) 2.6667
Region 15 - 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-0) 12.4667, 2. St. Clairsville (6-0) 11.5333, 3. Circleville Logan Elm (5-1) 9.55, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (5-1) 9.1167, 5. Cols. East (5-1) 8.7071, 6. New Lexington (5-1) 8.3106, 7. Waverly (4-2) 7.7833, 8. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-2) 7.7333, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (4-2) 7.1237, 10. Millersburg West Holmes (4-2) 6.8667, 11. Canton South (2-4) 4.9, 12. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-4) 4.2667, 13. McArthur Vinton County (2-4) 3.25, 14. Williamsport Westfall (2-4) 2.8333, 15. Lisbon Beaver (2-4) 2.8214, 16. East Liverpool (2-4) 2.7167, 17. Marengo Highland (2-4) 2.35, 18. Zanesville Maysville (2-4) 2.1333, 19. Cols. Marion-Franklin (1-5) 1.9773, 20. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-4) 1.8833
Region 16 - 1. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 13.6167, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-2) 11.0833, 3. Springfield Kenton Ridge (6-0) 10.2833, 4. Cin. Indian Hill (5-1) 9.7, 5. Germantown Valley View (4-2) 9.4667, 6. Cin. Shroder (4-2) 8.0333, 7. Eaton (5-1) 7.8667, 8. Cin. Taft (4-2) 7.8586, 9. Urbana (5-1) 7.2333, 10. New Richmond (4-2) 6.8667, 11. Cleves Taylor (4-2) 6.7348, 12. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-1) 6.4833, 13. Brookville (4-2) 6.4333, 14. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-3) 6.3167, 15. Day. Northridge (3-3) 5.8, 16. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-4) 5.048, 17. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-3) 4.7801, 18. Reading (3-3) 3.8452, 19. Springfield Northwestern (4-2) 3.8333, 20. Day. Oakwood (2-4) 3.6833
Division V
Region 17 - 1. Canfield South Range (6-0) 13.5707, 2. Akron Manchester (6-0) 11.75, 3. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0) 9.0085, 4. Girard (4-2) 8.8586, 5. Chagrin Falls (4-2) 8.4405, 6. Richmond Edison (5-1) 8.25, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (5-1) 8.1333, 8. Columbiana Crestview (5-1) 8.0667, 9. Burton Berkshire (5-1) 7.3561, 10. Poland Seminary (4-2) 7.1667, 11. Cortland Lakeview (4-2) 6.7172, 12. Martins Ferry (5-1) 5.9031, 13. Mantua Crestwood (4-2) 5.5934, 14. Navarre Fairless (3-3) 4.25, 15. Garfield Hts. Trinity (3-3) 3.803, 16. Bellaire (3-2) 3.6523, 17. Canton Central Cath. (2-4) 3.3, 18. Magnolia Sandy Valley (3-3) 2.8081, 19. East Cle. Shaw (1-4) 2.4978, 20. Rayland Buckeye Local (2-4) 2.4116
Region 18 - 1. Milan Edison (6-0) 11.7, 2. Wooster Triway (5-1) 10.9167, 3. Genoa Area (5-1) 10.8, 4. Liberty Center (6-0) 10.7667, 5. Oak Harbor (6-0) 10.5667, 6. Pemberville Eastwood (6-0) 9.5833, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-1) 8.2333, 8. Archbold (3-3) 7.8667, 9. Creston Norwayne (5-1) 7.6, 10. LaGrange Keystone (4-1) 7.3556, 11. Fairview Park Fairview (4-2) 6.6035, 12. Delta (5-1) 6.1333, 13. Johnstown (5-1) 6.0333, 14. Johnstown Northridge (4-2) 5.85, 15. Fredericktown (3-3) 4.8167, 16. Howard East Knox (4-2) 4.5833, 17. Millbury Lake (2-4) 4.0333, 18. Utica (2-4) 3.4333, 19. Northwood (3-3) 3.1288, 20. Wellington (2-4) 2.3106, 21. Port Clinton (2-4) 2.2833
Region 19 - 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-1) 11.9091, 2. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-0) 11.7667, 3. Proctorville Fairland (6-0) 10.9038, 4. Ironton (5-1) 10.7535, 5. Belmont Union Local (6-0) 10.75, 6. Barnesville (6-0) 10.1616, 7. Portsmouth (5-1) 8.9833, 8. Amanda-Clearcreek (3-3) 7.5667, 9. Cols. Africentric (3-3) 7.0833, 10. Wellston (5-1) 6.6333, 11. Nelsonville-York (4-2) 6.4833, 12. Zanesville West Muskingum (3-2) 6.3889, 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-2) 5.5167, 14. Byesville Meadowbrook (3-3) 5.5, 15. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-3) 4.9833, 16. Crooksville (4-2) 4.7333, 17. Worthington Christian (3-3) 4.5833, 18. Piketon (3-3) 4.2833, 19. McDermott Northwest (3-3) 3.5, 20. Wheelersburg (2-4) 3.2167, 21. KIPP Columbus (1-5) 2.5833
Region 20 - 1. Jamestown Greeneview (6-0) 10.9667, 2. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-0) 8.85, 3. Versailles (5-1) 8.4167, 4. Waynesville (4-2) 8.35, 5. Williamsburg (5-1) 6.9643, 6. West Liberty-Salem (5-1) 6.9, 7. Lima Bath (4-2) 6.3667, 8. Marion Pleasant (4-2) 5.9667, 9. Lewistown Indian Lake (4-2) 5.85, 10. Casstown Miami East (3-3) 5.5833, 11. Carlisle (3-3) 5.4833, 12. Middletown Madison (3-3) 5.2167, 13. Arcanum (4-2) 5.0167, 14. Cin. Madeira (2-4) 4.8308, 15. West Milton Milton-Union (3-3) 4.5167, 16. Cin. Clark Montessori (4-2) 3.9745, 17. Richwood North Union (2-4) 3.3833, 18. Cin. Mariemont (2-4) 1.85, 19. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (1-5) 1.1035, 20. Cin. Finneytown (1-5) 0.5833
Division VI
Region 21 - 1. Kirtland (6-0) 12.9722, 2. Andover Pymatuning Valley (5-1) 7.8283, 3. Dalton (4-2) 6.9167, 4. Leavittsburg LaBrae (5-1) 6.75, 5. Hanoverton United (5-1) 5.8258, 6. New Middletown Springfield (4-2) 5.4833, 7. Smithville (4-2) 5.35, 8. Toronto (4-2) 5.2758, 9. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-1) 4.9833, 10. Columbia Station Columbia (4-2) 4.9217, 11. Rittman (4-2) 4.7167, 12. Wickliffe (3-3) 3.6515, 13. Mineral Ridge (3-3) 3.5167, 14. Sullivan Black River (2-4) 2.9823, 15. Rootstown (3-3) 2.4167, 16. Massillon Tuslaw (2-4) 2.3763, 17. Doylestown Chippewa (2-4) 1.9833, 18. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (2-4) 1.65, 19. Columbiana (2-4) 1.5202, 20. Mogadore (2-4) 1.5
Region 22 - 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-0) 11.2667, 2. Huron (5-1) 8.6, 3. Bluffton (6-0) 8.3833, 4. Tol. Ottawa Hills (5-1) 7.6237, 5. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-1) 6.5833, 6. Collins Western Reserve (5-1) 6.2, 7. Attica Seneca East (4-2) 5.6833, 8. Sherwood Fairview (4-2) 5.6667, 9. Spencerville (3-3) 5.2833, 10. Defiance Tinora (3-3) 5.1667, 11. Paulding (5-1) 5.1167, 12. Van Buren (3-3) 4.4, 13. Elmore Woodmore (3-2) 4.3, 14. Metamora Evergreen (3-3) 4, 15. Harrod Allen East (3-3) 3.9167, 16. Convoy Crestview (3-3) 3.4667, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-4) 3.45, 18. Carey (2-4) 2.7, 19. Ashland Crestview (2-4) 2.3611, 20t. Hicksville (2-4) 2.0333
Region 23 - 1. Grandview Hts. (6-0) 13.2298, 2. Galion Northmor (6-0) 10.5833, 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0) 9.197, 4. Newcomerstown (6-0) 8.4333, 5. Waterford (4-2) 8.0833, 6. Woodsfield Monroe Central (6-0) 7.6922, 7. Grove City Christian (5-1) 7.4833, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-1) 6.4271, 9. Reedsville Eastern (5-1) 6.4141, 10. Beverly Fort Frye (4-2) 6.2525, 11. Centerburg (4-2) 5.6, 12. Caldwell (3-3) 5.5667, 13. Mechanicsburg (5-1) 5.5333, 14. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-3) 4.4833, 15. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-2) 4.4333, 16. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-4) 3.6333, 17t. Mount Gilead (2-4) 3.5833, 17t. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-3) 3.5833, 19t. West Jefferson (2-4) 3.15, 19t. Marion Elgin (3-3) 3.15
Region 24 - 1. Coldwater (6-0) 12.4167, 2. Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-0) 8.8833, 3. Anna (4-2) 7.75, 4. Portsmouth West (4-2) 6.6667, 5. Cin. Country Day (4-1) 6.2775, 6. Ironton Rock Hill (5-1) 5.8737, 7. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (5-1) 5.3239, 8. Springfield Northeastern (4-2) 5.15, 9. Covington (3-3) 4.5758, 10. Miamisburg Day. Christian (3-2) 4.4727, 11. Cin. Deer Park (3-3) 4.45, 12. Chesapeake (3-3) 3.9369, 13. Frankfort Adena (3-3) 3.5833, 14. Cin. Purcell Marian (2-3) 3.5778, 15. London Madison-Plains (3-3) 3.4167, 16. Lima Perry (3-3) 3.2833, 17. Blanchester (2-4) 3.1818, 18. New Paris National Trail (3-3) 2.9833, 19. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-4) 2.7109, 20. Lucasville Valley (1-5) 2.1
Division VII
Region 25 - 1. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-0) 11.85, 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-0) 10.3833, 3. Monroeville (6-0) 9.6333, 4. Malvern (5-1) 8.5833, 5. Warren John F. Kennedy (5-1) 8.4, 6. Windham (6-0) 6.3197, 7. Cuyahoga Hts. (2-3) 5.8, 8. Lowellville (4-2) 5.3106, 9. McDonald (4-2) 4.9899, 10. Crestline (4-2) 4.7801, 11. Lucas (3-3) 3.3611, 12. East Palestine (3-3) 2.8939, 13. Independence (2-4) 2.7298, 14. Salineville Southern (2-4) 2.6167, 15. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-2) 2.6, 16. New Washington Buckeye Central (2-4) 2.5631, 17. Norwalk St. Paul (2-4) 2.3, 18. Atwater Waterloo (2-4) 1.9217, 19. Lisbon David Anderson (1-4) 1.6444, 20. Greenwich South Central (1-5) 1.3667
Region 26 - 1. Columbus Grove (6-0) 12.4167, 2. Gibsonburg (4-2) 9.0985, 3. Edon (6-0) 8.0606, 4. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (5-1) 7.7, 5. Tiffin Calvert (4-2) 7.2667, 6t. Sycamore Mohawk (5-1) 7.15, 6t. Ada (5-1) 7.15, 8. Dola Hardin Northern (5-1) 6.9, 9. Lima Central Cath. (4-2) 6.6, 10. Pandora-Gilboa (4-2) 6.35, 11. Arlington (3-3) 6.1833, 12. McComb (4-2) 5.5667, 13. Leipsic (4-2) 4.5333, 14. Delphos St. John’s (2-4) 3.8167, 15. Edgerton (4-2) 3.7475, 16. Antwerp (2-4) 1.8737, 17. West Unity Hilltop (1-4) 1.5427, 18. North Baltimore (2-4) 1.5167, 19. Pioneer North Central (2-4) 1.25, 20. Delphos Jefferson (1-5) 0.75
Region 27 - 1. Glouster Trimble (4-2) 7.4833, 2. Steubenville Cath. Central (5-1) 7.4271, 3. Beaver Eastern (6-0) 6.9495, 4. Danville (4-2) 5.6, 5. Corning Miller (4-2) 5.2667, 6. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-2) 5.0934, 7. Crown City South Gallia (4-2) 4.55, 8. New Matamoras Frontier (3-3) 3.2146, 9. Racine Southern (2-4) 3.1667, 10. Strasburg-Franklin (2-4) 2.9667, 11. Portsmouth Notre Dame (2-4) 2.75, 12t. Bridgeport (2-4) 2.6167, 12t. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-4) 2.6167, 14. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (2-3) 2.0889, 15. Hannibal River (2-4) 1.9643, 16. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (2-4) 1.9242, 17. Millersport (2-4) 1.9167, 18. Stewart Federal Hocking (2-4) 1.6146, 19. Portsmouth Sciotoville (1-5) 1.4833, 20. Franklin Furnace Green (1-5) 1.3486
Region 28 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) 12.3833, 2. Minster (5-1) 8.8, 3. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-1) 8, 4. Cin. College Preparatory (5-1) 7.6028, 5. New Bremen (4-2) 7.2333, 6. Ansonia (5-1) 6.7667, 7. Fort Loramie (3-3) 5.45, 8. Waynesfield-Goshen (4-2) 5.3833, 9. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (4-2) 5.35, 10. DeGraff Riverside (3-3) 4.7, 11. New Madison Tri-Village (4-2) 3.8333, 12. Hamilton New Miami (3-2) 3.4227, 13. St. Henry (2-4) 3.0333, 14. Manchester (2-4) 2.9646, 15. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (2-4) 2.35, 16. Lewisburg Tri-County North (2-4) 1.65, 17. Springfield Cath. Central (2-4) 1.5667, 18. Fort Recovery (1-5) 1.4167, 19. Cedarville (2-4) 1.25, 20. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (1-5) 0.9833
