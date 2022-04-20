High School Football: Badin standout commits to Cincinnati

Moore was instrumental in helping Badin (14-1 in 2021) reached the Division III state final in Canton in December. The Rams were the state runner-up.

“We’re expecting big things,” Yordy said of Moore’s senior season. “He’s rarely come off the field since his sophomore year. We’re going to expect the same this year. And I know people are probably going to be keying on him a little so we got to be aware of that and put the game plan together and get him involved as much as possible.”

Moore had 61 receptions for 655 yards and four touchdowns for the Rams in 2021.

Defensively, Moore had 54 tackles (41 solo) and seven interceptions including two touchdown returns.

Moore was a Division III second-team all-state selection at wide receiver. He was a first-team all-district selection. He was a first-team all-Greater Catholic League Co-Ed selection.