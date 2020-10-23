X

High School Football: Badin, Lakota West games postponed to Saturday

The Lakota West-Colerain playoff football game was postponed Friday night and rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday due to thunderstorms that rolled through Southwest Ohio. Nick Graham/STAFF

Sports | 37 minutes ago
By John Boyle

Both Badin and Lakota West football teams had playoff games postponed until Saturday due to thunderstorms that moved through the area Friday night.

The second-seeded Rams will meet No. 7 Tippecanoe at noon Saturday at Edgewood’s Kumler Field in a Division III, Region 12 tilt.

Top-seeded Lakota West will host No. 5 Colerain at 10 a.m. in a Division I, Region 4 game.

Earlier Friday, Edgewood’s Division II, Region 8 playoff game at Winton Woods was rescheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday because of forecasted inclement weather.

