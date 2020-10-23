High School Football: Badin, Lakota West games postponed to Saturday

Both Badin and Lakota West football teams had playoff games postponed until Saturday due to thunderstorms that moved through the area Friday night.
The second-seeded Rams will meet No. 7 Tippecanoe at noon Saturday at Edgewood’s Kumler Field in a Division III, Region 12 tilt.
Top-seeded Lakota West will host No. 5 Colerain at 10 a.m. in a Division I, Region 4 game.
Earlier Friday, Edgewood’s Division II, Region 8 playoff game at Winton Woods was rescheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday because of forecasted inclement weather.