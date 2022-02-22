Hamburger icon
High School Basketball: Tuesday’s tournament schedule

Lakota East's Jadon Coles (2) goes up for a shot defended by Lakota West's Jason Lavender (10) and Christopher Barber during their basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Lakota East won 70-64. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
By John Boyle
40 minutes ago

Below is tonight’s boys basketball tournament schedule involving area teams:

DIVISION I

at Lakota West

Loveland vs. Middleotwn, 7:15 p.m.

at West Clermont

Winton Woods vs. Lakota East, 6 p.m.

Lakota West vs. Western Hills, 7:30 p.m.

at Butler

Belmont vs. Centerville, 6 p.m.

Tecumseh vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

at Centerville

Fairmont vs. Stebbins, 5:30 p.m.

Springboro vs. Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.

DIVISION II

at Mason

Ross vs. Wyoming, 6 p.m.

at Springfield

Urbana vs. Trotwood-Madison, 5:30 p.m.

Graham vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

at Trent Arena, Kettering

Greenville vs. Alter, 5:30 p.m.

Milton-Union vs. Bellbrook, 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION III

at Northmont

Indian Lake vs. Arcanum, 5:30 p.m.

Dayton Christian vs. West Liberty-Salem, 7 p.m.

DIVISION IV

at Piqua

Ansonia vs. Jackson Center, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Loramie vs. Troy Christian, 7 p.m.

at Troy

East Dayton vs. Tri-Village, 6 p.m.

Franklin Monroe vs. Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

