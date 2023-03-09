X
Dark Mode Toggle

High school basketball: Here are all 20 state champions in Dayton-area girls basketball history

Sports
49 minutes ago

The Ohio high school girls basketball tournament begins today at UD Arena.

» Girls basketball: Tri-Village seniors ready for state experience

We went into the archives for a look at all girls basketball state champions from the seven-county Dayton area. Here’s the list:

YearSchoolDivision
2022AlterII
2017AlterII
2016AlterII
2015Lakota WestI
2015AlterII
2013FairmontI
2008AlterII
2005Chaminade JulienneI
2003BeavercreekI
2003Chaminade JulienneII
2001BeavercreekI
2000MasonI
1999Chaminade JulienneII
1998Hamilton BadinII
1995BeavercreekI
1993UrbanaII
1992UrbanaII
1991DunbarII
1986BethelIII
1977Springfield NorthI

In Other News
1
‘I made it, and it was all hype’: Late 3-pointer lifts Fairfield past...
2
‘Unbelievable’ Hawley powers Preble Shawnee into regional final for...
3
College basketball: Hamilton grad helps NKU earn NCAA berth
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: Offensive lineman from Toledo verbally commits
5
Ohio State football: Defensive coordinator lays out expectations for...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top